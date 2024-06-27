Man charged with wife’s murder, one day after laid to rest

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old porter of Best Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Wednesday charged with the murder of his 30-year-old reputed wife Anuradha Khatoon called ‘Mama’. Khatoon, a fruit vendor and mother of three children, was cremated on Tuesday.

Neldon Neblett made his first court appearance at the Wales Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate, Rhondel Weever. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until his next court hearing scheduled for August 6, 2024 at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.

During a small gathering at her home to celebrate her life, her children sobbed repeatedly over her casket. Her eldest wailed, “Mommy, mommy, mommy” as relatives consoled him and his siblings.

A relative, while giving tribute cautioned attendees to get out of abusive relationships lest they suffer the same fate as Khatoon.

“If you know that you are in an abusive marriage and counseling or anything can’t stop it remove, come out of the marriage,” the woman said before adding, “I was talking to Anuradha, I was telling her, if the boy is not treating you nice and you have problems, baby please leave him.”

The relative said that Khatoon tried to leave Neblett on several occasions but he would persuade her to return through consistent pleadings.

Reports are that Khatoon was allegedly stabbed to death by Neblett on Saturday night after she asked him to “ease up on his drinking”.

Investigators said that the suspect was out drinking and had returned home drunk that night. After telling him that he must scale down his consumption of alcohol, Neblett was angered and an argument occurred. The man reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Khatoon in her throat.

Police said that the fruit vendor fell to the floor in the living room and the suspect made good his escape. Her 12-year-old son was awoken by his mother’s screams and alerted neighbours after he found her bleeding profusely in the living room.

“The woman was then rushed to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital by family members, where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” Police said in a statement to the media.

The murder weapon was recovered at the scene. Neblett was caught days after the incident.