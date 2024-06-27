“I think it’s important to stay Cool, Calm”- Sharma

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final India vs. England

– Indian Captain says team poised ahead of today’s showdown at Providence

Kaieteur Sports – India Captain Rohit Sharma said his boys were keen on overcoming the threat posed by England, with the two sides locking horns today at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final match.

Today’s battle will be a repeat of the last T20 World Cup Semi-final and Sharma, during yesterday’s pre-match press conference held at Providence, said he doesn’t think much has changed in two years.

“Honestly, I mean, not a lot has changed because, see, when you want to approach, whenever you approach an international game and this being ICC T20 World Cup”.

“We’ve tried to play with a very free mind in the last two or three years that we’ve played our T20 cricket and even the ODI cricket as well. So not a lot has changed as such. It all depends on basically what the condition has to offer”. He ended.

With England playing championship cricket, the stage is set for a huge battle with high stakes and the opener said he was fully aware of the task ahead, adding his team is prepared for any scenario.

“Whatever we think is possibly the best chance for us to win the game. So, we will be prepared for all kinds of scenarios. So, all those things happen and we will come tomorrow here and see what the scenario is.

Speaking on the quality of his side and a few key pieces who could win today’s match for them, the 37 year-old was confident that the likes of master Virat Kohli, Rishbah Pant and others will make the required impact needed for the remainder of the tournament.

“We rely on seven or eight batters to make those decisions on the field. And same goes with the bowlers as well. We’ve got six good quality bowlers. Shivam Dube is the seventh one who hasn’t bowled yet, but he’s a good bowler. He’s played a lot of first-class cricket and taken a lot of wickets.”

Sharma continued, “I think it’s important to stay cool, calm – when you’re in this environment, I feel. And see, something that has worked for me over the years, staying calm and staying composed because I know that I have to make decisions on the field.”

Given the circumstances and the possibility of going to the finals should they win today’s game, Sharma pointed out that he was laser-fixed on the English and is aware of his personal requirements.

“I am prepared to do all of that, it’s important because the Indian cricket team goes through very high-pressure situations most of the time. Wherever we play, whether it’s a bilateral series, ICC tournaments, the Indian cricket team is always under pressure,” he said.

Action bowls off from 10:30h.