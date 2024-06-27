‘I aint getting work, so I just did it’ – Gold chain thief tells court

Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to 15 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a larceny of the person charge when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Patrick Goodluck stole a gold chain valued $200,000 from Savitri Laikram on February 6, 2004.
In his defence, Goodluck told the court, “I look for work at several places and I ain’t getting any work, and I wasn’t thinking, so I just did it.”
On the day in question, Laikram was reportedly waiting for a taxi at Lot 71 Block R North Sophia, Georgetown, near a village shop when Goodluck approached her and snatched her gold chain from her neck and made good his escape.
The victim reported the incident and the police scanned and extracted the CCTV footage from the area. On June 22, 2024, Goodluck was arrested at Itaballie, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
Reports are that Goodluck was charged for a similar offence in August 2023.
Magistrate McGusty, giving considering Goodluck’s admission sentenced him to 15 months in jail. He is scheduled to return to court on July 17 for additional proceedings.
