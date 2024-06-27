Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘I aint getting work, so I just did it’ – Gold chain thief tells court

Jun 27, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to 15 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a larceny of the person charge when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Patrick Goodluck at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Patrick Goodluck at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Patrick Goodluck stole a gold chain valued $200,000 from Savitri Laikram on February 6, 2004.

In his defence, Goodluck told the court, “I look for work at several places and I ain’t getting any work, and I wasn’t thinking, so I just did it.”

On the day in question, Laikram was reportedly waiting for a taxi at Lot 71 Block R North Sophia, Georgetown, near a village shop when Goodluck approached her and snatched her gold chain from her neck and made good his escape.

The victim reported the incident and the police scanned and extracted the CCTV footage from the area. On June 22, 2024, Goodluck was arrested at Itaballie, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Reports are that Goodluck was charged for a similar offence in August 2023.

Magistrate McGusty, giving considering Goodluck’s admission sentenced him to 15 months in jail. He is scheduled to return to court on July 17 for additional proceedings.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Jun 27, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan – Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7) Kaieteur Sports – South Africa...
Read More
Georgetown Regional U14 and U18 Basketball Finals billed for tomorrow

Georgetown Regional U14 and U18 Basketball Finals...

Jun 27, 2024

“I think it’s important to stay Cool, Calm”- Sharma

“I think it’s important to stay Cool,...

Jun 27, 2024

NSC National Junior Singles Badminton Tournament set to conclude today

NSC National Junior Singles Badminton Tournament...

Jun 27, 2024

First memorial match for Fazil Sattaur set for July 6th; several Guyana teammates on show

First memorial match for Fazil Sattaur set for...

Jun 27, 2024

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh...

Jun 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]