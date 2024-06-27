Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Georgetown Regional U14 and U18 Basketball Finals billed for tomorrow

Jun 27, 2024

Some of the action in the Boy's U18 semifinals.

Kaieteur Sports – On Monday, the National Gymnasium court hosted an exciting day of basketball as Queen’s College Boys and Bishops High School clinched their spots in the Georgetown Regional Under-14 Basketball Festival finals. In the Girls’ Edition, President’s College will face The Bishops High School.

Queen’s College Boys secured their place in Friday’s final with a commanding victory over President’s College Boys in the first semifinal. QC dominated from the start, achieving a massive 35-point win. Jared Boucher led the charge with 15 points and 6 rebounds, helping QC to a 41-6 win. Darren Dublin and Anfernee Cummings added 12 and 7 points, respectively, sealing the victory for QC.

In the other U14 Boys semifinal, Bishops High School recorded an impressive 18-point win over St. Roses High. Kemal Pickering delivered a double-double performance with 13 points and 18 rebounds, leading Bishops to a 28-10 victory. Amare Daniels contributed 9 points, while Dequan Fraser scored 7 of St. Roses’ 10 points.

President's College knocking down a lay-up shot during their match against QC Girls.

The Girls’ side of the festival saw President’s College-A overpowering Queen’s College in the first semifinal, winning 31-3. Akeelah Campbell, Junelly Paddy, and Sabina Ferreira shared the points, contributing 8, 6, and 5 points respectively.

President’s College Girls will now face Bishops High Girls after a narrow 11-8 win against President’s College B. Rebaica Romain scored all 11 points for Bishops, along with 4 steals.

In the Under-18 division, Saint Stanislaus and The Bishops High School advanced to the finals with strong semifinal performances. Saints’ Daniel Chisholm and Brandon McKoy led their team to a 10-point victory over President’s College, with Chisholm scoring 13 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, and McKoy adding 9 points and 4 assists.

Bishops High School also advanced by defeating School of the Nations 30-19. Carmelo Mansonhing scored 12 points with 4 steals, and Colwyn Stephens contributed 8 points and 13 rebounds, leading Bishops to an 11-point win.

The Regional Finals are set for tomorrow (Friday June 28th) with U14 Boys: Queen’s College vs. Bishops High School at 6:00 pm, Girls: President’s College vs. The Bishops High School at 7:15 pm and U18: Saint Stanislaus vs. Bishops High School at 8:30 pm.

The 17th Edition of the National School Basketball Festival will tip off on Sunday, June 30th at 2 pm at the National Gymnasium.

