Digital schooling to be implemented in some communities – President Ali

Jun 27, 2024

President Ali addresses residents of Santa Aratack community

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana intends to introduce a digital education programme in some communities, President Irfaan Ali announced on Tuesday during his visit to Santa Aratack, Region Three.

The President told residents there that the move is to ensure that students across the country and particularly in remote areas benefit from quality education. He said he has received a proposal about e-learning.

“We have the best Maths (Mathematics) teacher in x-school…why mustn’t that skill in that teacher be available to all the children?” President Ali asked rhetorically while adding “We can deploy that gifted skill digitally, so all of our children can have access to that gifted skill.”

The Head of State said that skilled teachers should be used for the greater good and not be confined to specific schools. The introduction of digital learning would help to “bridge the divide.”

“The school and the furniture are not education, they are components of infrastructure of education, education also involved skill set…among teachers, skill set among children,” the President shared.

Kaieteur News reported that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on his June 6, 2024 press conference disclosed that the government is mulling giving parents $700,000 voucher to send children to private schools.

In response to a question on whether the government is concerned about learning loss in the public education sector due to the ongoing teachers’ strike. Jagdeo said that the government is examining several models for the future.

“Yes, of course we are very concerned, we think it’s unreasonable,” before adding, “So the thing is that at some point in time, we are starting to work on several models”. One of those models Jagdeo referenced is the provision of the vouchers to parents to send their children to private schools.

“Secondly, in the future, we have to examine whether we will give parents a voucher to send their children to a private school or not because if we are spending $700,000 now per child and it cost $300,000 to pay for the school fees for the child, we might as well give in some areas the parents the $700,000 per child and let them pay for the school kids,” the Vice President said.

He added too that the model will also provide more opportunities for private schools. Another model, the Vice President pointed to is the “E-school model.”

