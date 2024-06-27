Agro-processors, exporters recognised at first New GMC’s award ceremony

Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) hosted its inaugural annual awards ceremony and dinner on Tuesday evening. The event celebrated the contributions of several agro-processors and exporters to Guyana’s agriculture sector.
Held at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, the ceremony was attended by notable figures including President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.
In her address, Teshawna Lall, the General Manager of GMC, highlighted the importance of the agro-processing sector.
“We are gathered here today to celebrate the exceptional achievements and invaluable achievements of our agro-processor and exporters who have played a vital role in the continuous development of our believed nation,” she said.
“Agro processing is a cornerstone of sustainable development offering benefits such as value addition to raw agricultural products, creating employment opportunities, enhancing food security and fostering economic growth,” Lall continued.
She emphasised the sector’s broad impact, noting that, “By transforming raw materials into finished goods we not only increase the market value of our products but also open new markets and revenue streams for our farmers and entrepreneurs.”
The General Manager explained that those involved in agro-processing have advanced GMC’s mission to promote and market Guyana’s agricultural products locally, regionally, and internationally. Lall also highlighted that the increase in production and export of local produce and products will help reduce the import of certain food items.
This effort aligns with Guyana’s commitment to decreasing the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.
The evening recognised the hard work and dedication of those in the agro-processing and exporting sectors, underscoring their critical role in the nation’s agricultural advancement. The following awards were handed out on Tuesday evening:
Moreover, Lall also spoke about various achievements of the GMC. Since 2020, the corporation has increased the number of active and potential agro-processors from 116 to 283 in 2024. She said this was done, “both independently and through the agro-processing facilities across the country.”
There are now 13 agro-processing facilities across the country.
Notably, GMC has assisted existing and potential agro-processors with product development training, market linkages, selling preservatives and packaging materials at a subsidized cost, printing and labeling, generating nutritional facts and other advice needed to make local products internationally certified.
“We currently house 3,599 products of various sizes and brands spanning across 24 categories namely sauces, spices, honey, flours, jams, jellies and so on,” Lall added.
To further promote agro-process products, from 2022 to date, GMC has established 90 Guyana Shops throughout the country. The agency was also able to acquire one Guyana Shop in Barbados.
It was disclosed that over the past four years, over $468 million has been invested into agro-processing facilities, and other equipment.
