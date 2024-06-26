Latest update June 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Show us the production forecast for Liza One and Liza Two – Civil Society Activist

Jun 26, 2024 News

Diagram showing the two FPSOs to be used in the GTE project and the additional infrastructure to generate electricity.

Diagram showing the two FPSOs to be used in the GTE project and the additional infrastructure to generate electricity.

…as concerns swell over feasibility of Gas-to-Energy project

Kaieteur News – As concerns continue to balloon over the feasibility of government’s US$2B Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, civil society activist Elizabeth Hughes is requesting information on the production forecast of the two projects that will supply gas to the power plant.

Civil Society Activist, Elizabeth Hughes

Civil Society Activist, Elizabeth Hughes

The GTE project comprises three elements, the pipeline to transport the gas – presently being constructed by ExxonMobil – a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility to treat the gas and a power plant to generate some 300 megawatts of electricity is being pursued by the government.

Hughes in a letter addressed to the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and GTE Taskforce, last week requested the production forecast of the projects, as these are expected to supply the power plant with gas over its 20-year lifetime.

The activist’s letter to the respective agencies comes amidst ramped up oil production at both projects by ExxonMobil. This has therefore sparked further questions about the feasibility of the project, since depleted oil wells will force the operator to turn to other projects for gas to supply the power plant.

Notably, the Liza One project which commenced production activities in 2019 was designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) while Liza Two was designed to produce 220,000 bpd. Both have an estimated life of 20 years. Presently, the two projects are each producing 150,000 bpd and 250,000 bpd, respectively. This could force ExxonMobil to turn to its other oil producing developments to meet the gas demand for the power plant which would inevitably drive up the cost of the GTE project.

Government in April 2023 applied to the US EXIM Bank for a loan to support the NGL and power plant aspects of the GTE project.

Since the government did not conduct a feasibility study, the bank conducted its own assessment of the project and is said to be in the process of reviewing its findings before a final decision is made regarding the US$646M loan application.

Hughes in her letter requested that the production profile forecasts; reservoir performance evaluation and prediction; decommissioning plan and risk management be shared for the Liza One and Liza Two projects.

The activist further requested these details for the Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru and Whiptail projects, since gas from these fields could be used to meet the required capacity for the project of about 120 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd). With the GTE project poised for startup next year, she also requested that the gas sales agreement and other commercial documents for the project be made public.

Hughes was keen to note, “This information is a necessity for submissions in the aforementioned EXIM Bank system before the closing date in or about 12 July 2024. This relevant data forms an integral part of the assessment of the Gas-to-Energy project’s viability over its proposed 25-year life. Failure to provide the requested information before the deadline date may be construed as a direct action by GoG to deny civil and/or civic society’s right to information thereby stymieing their resistance to the implementation of the GTE project where to date, there has been no public disclosure of any feasibility study.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Jun 26, 2024

AFP – Afghanistan advanced to their first-ever senior world tournament semi-final with a nerve-jangling eight-run victory over Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup on Monday that eliminated mighty...
Read More
Young Guyanese horse owner Kevin Prince strikes gold in USA

Young Guyanese horse owner Kevin Prince strikes...

Jun 26, 2024

Leung, Persaud, Jeffrey shine at GCF National Road Race Championship

Leung, Persaud, Jeffrey shine at GCF National...

Jun 26, 2024

Archery Guyana Hosts Successful AGM

Archery Guyana Hosts Successful AGM

Jun 26, 2024

Carlos Peterson-Griffith is Guyana’s second WR holder and first Open Classic

Carlos Peterson-Griffith is Guyana’s second WR...

Jun 26, 2024

GMMAF Strategy Meeting Sets the Stage for IMMAF Pan American Championships

GMMAF Strategy Meeting Sets the Stage for IMMAF...

Jun 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Prices, prices, prices!

    Kaieteur News – The price of a chicken fried rice is now $1400. During the pandemic, the price was $960. In a matter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]