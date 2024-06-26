Royals and Jets to face off in Nigel Hinds / LABA championship game Saturday

Kaieteur Sports – Amelia’s Ward Jets earned the right to face Victory Valley Royals come Saturday in the final of the Nigel Hinds / Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s (LABA) Senior League tournament after the semifinals were decided last Saturday at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court in Linden.

The first semifinal ended with Amelia’s Ward Jets edging their way past Retrieve Raiders, 62-57, after the half time scores were knotted 25-25.Quincy Easton was the leading scorer for the Jets with 23 points and teammate Junior Niles supported with 12 while for the Raiders Selwyn Henry had 19 point s and Shemar Savoury 10.

However, the unbeaten Victory Valley Royals gained a walkover victory when Block 22 Flames did not field a team in second semifinal, paving the way for the grand show down on Saturday between the Royals, widely regarded as the best club in Guyana, and upstarts Jets.

Cash incentives are on offer for the participating clubs along with trophies as Nigel Hinds Financial Services are the major sponsors for this Senior League Championship, the second tournament for the LABA’s 2024 season.

Action starts from 6:30 PM.at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court, with the first game being the third place playoff game between Raiders and Flames.

Half time entertainment, music will be entertained before the final featuring Royals and Jets, along with refreshments. Admission Fee $1,000.