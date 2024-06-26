Royals and Jets to face off in Nigel Hinds / LABA championship game Saturday

Latest update June 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 26, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Amelia’s Ward Jets earned the right to face Victory Valley Royals come Saturday in the final of the Nigel Hinds / Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s (LABA) Senior League tournament after the semifinals were decided last Saturday at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court in Linden.
The first semifinal ended with Amelia’s Ward Jets edging their way past Retrieve Raiders, 62-57, after the half time scores were knotted 25-25.Quincy Easton was the leading scorer for the Jets with 23 points and teammate Junior Niles supported with 12 while for the Raiders Selwyn Henry had 19 point s and Shemar Savoury 10.
However, the unbeaten Victory Valley Royals gained a walkover victory when Block 22 Flames did not field a team in second semifinal, paving the way for the grand show down on Saturday between the Royals, widely regarded as the best club in Guyana, and upstarts Jets.
Cash incentives are on offer for the participating clubs along with trophies as Nigel Hinds Financial Services are the major sponsors for this Senior League Championship, the second tournament for the LABA’s 2024 season.
Action starts from 6:30 PM.at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court, with the first game being the third place playoff game between Raiders and Flames.
Half time entertainment, music will be entertained before the final featuring Royals and Jets, along with refreshments. Admission Fee $1,000.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 26, 2024AFP – Afghanistan advanced to their first-ever senior world tournament semi-final with a nerve-jangling eight-run victory over Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup on Monday that eliminated mighty...
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – The price of a chicken fried rice is now $1400. During the pandemic, the price was $960. In a matter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]