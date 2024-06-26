Guyana Police Force FC hold firm in third with victory over Buxton United FC

KFC Elite League Season Six

Santos FC secure fourth place with win over Ann’s Grove United FC

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Police Force FC maintained their grip on third place in the table with a victory over Buxton United FC on Saturday night, while Santos FC secured their fourth spot in the standings of Round Two of the KFC Elite League Season Six by defeating Ann’s Grove United FC.

Fans at the June 22 fixtures witnessed a commanding performance from the Police side, who scored five goals against Buxton United and conceded just one.

Meanwhile, Santos displayed dominance by netting six goals and shutting down all scoring opportunities for Ann’s Grove United.

In the opening match at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara, Neron Barrow of the Guyana Police Force netted three stunning goals in the 10th, 18th and 88th minutes.

Chai Williams and Jermine Junor contributed the remaining goals for their team in the 74th and 84th minutes, respectively. Tyreek Cummins scored Buxton United’s solitary goal in the 90+2nd minute.

In the final match of the night, Santos asserted their dominance on the field with goals scored by Ryan Dowding in the 9th minute, Ian Daniels in the 25th minute, Andrew Simmons in the 66th, 71st, and 90+1st minutes and Shem James in the 74th minute.

Ann’s Grove United FC faced difficulties in breaking through Santos’ formidable defence.

As the new week begins, the points table standings show little change. Guyana Defence Force continues to lead with thirty-one points, boasting ten wins and one draw, accompanied by an impressive goal tally of forty-seven.

Slingerz FC of West Demerara maintains second place with twenty-nine points, secured from nine wins, two draws, and forty-four goals scored. Guyana Police Force is in third place with twenty-eight points, having played eleven matches, winning nine, drawing one and losing two.

Santos FC occupies fourth position with twenty-four points, achieved through eight wins and five losses, while Fruta Conquerors FC follows in fifth place, accumulating sixteen points from five wins, one draw and six losses.

Western Tigers FC remains in sixth place with fifteen points from five wins and six losses after eleven games, while Den Amstel FC holds seventh place with twelve points, recording three wins, three draws and seven losses.

Ann’s Grove United FC sits in eighth position with eleven points, having won three matches, drawn two, and lost eight, followed closely by Monedderlust FC in ninth position with nine points from two wins, three draws and seven losses.

At the bottom of the table, Buxton United FC remains in tenth place, securing one point from a solitary draw and twelve losses.

Upcoming fixtures on June 27: GDF FC will face off against Monedderlust FC at 6:30p.m., followed by Fruta Conquerors FC taking on Slingerz FC at 9:00 p.m. at the NTC.