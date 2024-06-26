Chinese firm gets US$9M contract to build national control centre to manage power plant

Kaieteur News – Power China International Group Limited out of Beijing, China has been awarded a $1,827,929,605 (US$9M) contract to construct the Guyana National Control Centre (GNCC).

Kaieteur News understands that the construction of the GNCC is a project being executed by the Office of the Prime Minister, and it aimed at managing the affairs of the gas-fired power plant.

The award of contract was made public by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which revealed on its website that the $1.8 billion contract was awarded on June 21, 2024.

It was reported that the Office of the Prime Minister last year issued a tender seeking bid for the ‘Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Services for the Construction of a Building for the Guyana National Control Centre’ and Power China International Group Limited was among four bidders for the contract.

The tender document had stated that the control centre will support the integration and dispatch of the new 300 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) Power Plant and allow the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to supervise, manage and control the new and upgraded power system.

The Office of the Prime Minister explained that the scope of works includes all EPC activities necessary to complete the building and install all systems as specified in the employer requirements. This includes, but is not limited to, the contractor’s overall responsibility for designing, procuring, constructing, commissioning, defects notifications period, and maintaining the building to meet the specified performance and functional standards.

The RFP also explained that, “The scope of work also includes the supply and installation of a complete diesel-fire generator set, with duty to operate continuously. The capacity of the generator set shall be ISO rated at 125% of the design load capacity of the GNCC Building. Additionally, the scope of work includes an appropriately dimensioned building to house the generator unit and ISO fuel tank capacity to allow for an autonomy of 24 hours.”

The EPC contractor will be required to complete all civil works relative to the installation of the transformers, as directed by GPL.

This publication had reported that back in April 2022 that GPL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the time, Bharat Dindyal revealed plans to establish a national control centre at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where the present isolated systems located in Essequibo and Linden would be integrated into the new national grid.

New power plant

Kaieteur News had reported that the 300-megawatt (MW) CCGT power plant is a component of the highly touted Wales Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project. It includes a 12-inch pipeline, being funded by ExxonMobil, to transport natural gas from the Liza One and Liza Two fields in the Stabroek Block, to the Wales Development Site.

There, the gas will be processed by a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility which will separate and treat its components to supply other products for resale, such as cooking gas. A portion of the treated gas will be utilized to generate some 300 MW of electricity to supply power to the national grid.

The NGL facility and power plant are expected to be financed through a loan from the United States (`US) Export Import (EXIM) Bank. Government has said the application is still pending approval.

Notably, the pipeline component is expected to cost US$1 billion, while the contract for construction of the gas plants were awarded to CH4-Lindsayca, to the tune of US$759M.