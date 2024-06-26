Carlos Peterson-Griffith is Guyana’s second WR holder and first Open Classic

Winston ‘The Little Master’ Stoby was our first as a Masters 2 athlete



Kaieteur Sports – Whilst the nation is still in a celebratory mood and overjoyed by the recent feat of Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith at the recent Worlds Open Powerlifting Championship held in Druskininkai Lithuania, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) would like to inform the public that Carlos became the first athlete in the Open category to set a world record with his squat of 337.5kg.

One would recall that he had attempted this feat in England at Sheffield 24 but came up short in that memorable battle with the USA’s Gavin Aiden. The records of GAPLF informs that the first Guyanese athlete to achieve a world record in the sport is the trail blazing and accomplished, Winston ‘The little Master’ Stoby.

Stoby’s feat was achieved over a decade ago in the 74kg Masters 2 Division, first at the World Masters Powerlifting Championships held in Killeen Texas, October 2012 and he added more kgs almost a year later at the 31st World Masters Men’s Powerlifting Championships held in Orlando, Florida, September, 2013.

Carrying the nation on his shoulders then, Stoby destroyed his old deadlift World Record of 272.0kg set one year earlier at the World Masters Powerlifting Championships held in Killeen Texas, USA with a new record of 277.5kg to win the gold medal in that lift but had to settle for overall silver medal as the USA’s Gregory Page won the gold.

He did try to raise the bar even higher by attempting 280kg on his third and final lift but was not successful, he set the new WR on his second attempt.

The GAPLF and by extension, the nation, is very proud of both Stoby and Petterson-Griffith for their achievements and would continue to work towards high standards being maintained.

Dominic Tyrell’s achievement of a Deadlift bronze is also commendable in his first year as a senior athlete and the Federation is confident that Tyrell will continue to grow and set himself apart in the sport.

Meanwhile, next up for Guyana on the international scene will be the World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting Championships set for Malta, August/September where Romeo Hunter would be competing in his final year as a sub-junior. Hunter won the Squat gold medal at the 2023 championship which took place in Romania.