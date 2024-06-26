Archery Guyana Hosts Successful AGM

– AG President McKinnon delivers feature address

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana (AG) successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street on Friday 21st June, with the new executive body immediately tabling a variety of topics up for discussion in the near future.

Therein given the opportunity to discuss activities and plans for the way forward which promotes the Olympic sport of Archery in Guyana. At the AGM, President, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon delivered a detailed report and background to the membership, from its establishment in August 2014 to date.

This was followed by the delivery of a comprehensive Annual Report on all of the activities of the Federation, which was well received. At the AGM, elections took place for the positions of Vice-President, Assistant Secretary, and Assistant Treasurer.

The electoral process, known for its transparency and adherence to democratic principles, was conducted under the supervision of Mr. Siand Dhurjon, Attorney-at-Law.

President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon expressed thanks for the professionalism demonstrated and opined that she is pleased that this year saw the number of women coming forward to contest positions on the Board of Directors.

This is indicative of gender parity and she encourages more women to step to the fore to take leadership positions. Regrettably, in spite of contenders such as Roshini Boodhoo, Melesa Ramnaraine, Samira Duncan and Narda Mohamed, the electorate did not favour them and the elected board whose tenure ends 2027 now comprises as follows-President: Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Vice-President: Umasankar Madray, Secretary-General: Nicholas Hing, Assistant Secretary: Ryan McKinnon, Treasurer: Robert Singh, Assistant Treasurer: Saeed Karim

Mrs. Persaud-McKinnon concluded by urging continuous efforts toward gender balance and inclusivity within the Federation. “While we have made strides towards gender parity, there is still work to be done. I encourage more women to step up and lead. Their involvement is crucial to the diverse and dynamic future of Archery Guyana”.

“Archery Guyana is committed to fostering an inclusive environment that supports the development and participation of all members. The Federation looks forward to another year of growth, excellence, and increased engagement from its members. The Externally Audited Financial Report was presented to the membership and was duly approved. Two motions were unanimously passed to amend the Constitution accordingly”.

Thanks were expressed to the following persons and entities that assisted in one way or the other during the reporting period: Honorable Minister Charles Ramson, The Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport, Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle, The National Sports Commission, Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Mr. Julius Simon, Commissioner General Mr. Godfrey Statia, the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Mr. Harryram Parmesar – Parmesar Accounting Firm, Members and the Board of Archery Guyana Inc., Guyana Beverages Inc., Mr. Umasankar Madray, Mr. Robert Singh, Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc., Massy Gas Products (Guyana) Ltd., Mr. Ray Beharry, Seven Seas, Mr. Samuel Arjoon, General Manager of Guyana and many others including the local Sports Media fraternity.