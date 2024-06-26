A bargain means a great deal dese days

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever tried getting a discount from certain stores in Guyana. You could beg from now to never and these stores would never budge. In fact, some of dem have items that they do not need but they would rather it remain there than sell it. They never heard about the word discount. It does not exist in their vocabulary.

But who can give then wrong? Nowadays, the trend is for people, when buying an item, to demand a discount. But smarter de population wiser de businesses. They does increase the prices and when you ask for a discount, they does bring it down to the price they originally had in mind to make you feel nice.

Nowadays, when people hear about sale, they lining up since midnight to cash-in on the bargains. And when the stores open their doors during a sale, a stampede takes place.

A bargain today is rarer than a 50-carat diamond. As one man said, “A bargain is something you don’t need at a price you can’t resist.

Finding a bargain in Guyana is like finding a parking space in downtown Georgetown during peak hours. It reminded dem boys about the de story of a man who was late for a meeting and could not find a parking space. He kept circling the block but could not find somewhere to park.

Desperate he looked to the heavens and said, “Lord take pity on me. If you find me a parking place, I will stop womanizing and stop drinking alcohol for the rest of my life!”

Miraculously, a parking place appeared. The man looked up to the heavens again and said, “Never mind, I found one.”

Talk half. Leff half.