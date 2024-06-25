Latest update June 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Regional distillers should form body to market rums, spirits – Pres. Ali

Jun 25, 2024 News

President Irfaan Ali (left), Public Relations Consultant Alex Graham (second left) and other attendees sample the rum blend.

Kaieteur News – Regional distillers should form a marketing entity to strengthen the regional brand to expand the rum and spirits market, President Irfaan Ali suggested on Monday.

The President was on Monday speaking at the Demerara Distillers Limited’s (DDL) handing over ceremony for a special blend of rum created for the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held at State House, Georgetown.

In his address, President Ali underscored Guyana’s long and rich history in producing quality spirits and rum products. He also explained the vital role the sugar industry plays in keeping the sector thriving.

In 2022, exports of bottled rum and spirits earned Guyana almost US$35 million. Bulk alcohol earned the country some US$19 million in exports.

“One of the things that I believe that CARICOM distillers should do in celebration of their own integration in this 50th year is to come together and find ways in which collectively we can [create] a regional brand carrying all our products in the international market,” President Ali said.

He said hiring one marketing corporation to take regional products into new markets would cut cost for the distillers and improve competitiveness.

“We should have a common warehouse, common transportation system through which collectively we target the new market and I think that is something Komal that you guys should do. If you can’t integrate your blend then you can integrate your ideas…in going after new markets through a collective mechanism,” President Ali said.

Chairman of DDL, Komal Samaroo, explained that the blend contains three different rums, produced from three different distillers. One component of the blend is from the Uitvlugt French Savalle Still, the second came from the Diamond Coffey, and third one from the Port Mourant double Wooden Still.

“Each one of those three rums is absolutely unique and extraordinary by themselves, but when they are combined into this blend…I think it’s the most extraordinary blend,” he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla Barnett reminded that DDL is one of 13 distillers in the region who prepared a special blend for CARICOM’s anniversary.

“In our Region we boast some of the best distillers in the world, and in premium quality rum from Guyana in particular since we are here has been a repeat winner of international awards,” Dr. Barnett added.

She continued, “Rum is deeply rooted in our society very much going hand-in-hand with the sugar industry…”

Apart from DDL, other regional contributors include Mount Gay Distilleries (Barbados), Suriname Alcoholic Beverages, Angostura (Trinidad and Tobago), Saint Lucia Distillers, Belfast Estate (Dominica), Antigua Distillery, Grenada Distillers, Travellers Liquors (Belize), Watlings Distillery (The Bahamas), National Rums of Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Distillers.

