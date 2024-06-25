Latest update June 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pegasus beat Enterprise in ORSCA/Imran Ali Real Estate test

Jun 25, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Pegasus beat Enterprise by 39 runs to book a place in the 2024 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali-sponsored test quarter-final match on Saturday.

Kandasammy Surujnarine

Kandasammy Surujnarine

Scores in the match: Pegasus 143-5 (12) & 148-5 (12); Enterprise 103-8 (12) & 150-8 (12).

Kandasammy Surujnarine struck a half-century (55) for the winning combination, while Amar Kisseur hit 61 for Enterprise in the final innings having set 190 for victory from a maximum 12-overs.

Adrian Sukhwa clobbered six sixes in an unbeaten 37 for Pegasus in their second innings with Surujnarine getting 21. Surujnarine was supported by Keyron Frazer who made a flashy 47 which was embellished with 7 effortless sixes.

The semifinals are slated for July. Pegasus’ opponent will be known in a subsequent post.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

LTI completes perfect record against UG to lift YBG Tertiary League title

LTI completes perfect record against UG to lift YBG Tertiary League...

Jun 25, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Linden Technical Institute (LTI) capped off an undefeated season with a thrilling 9-point victory over the University of Guyana (UG) Trojans in the final of the Youth...
Read More
Thomas’ brace help Paruima to second title, as Waramadong secures inaugural championship

Thomas’ brace help Paruima to second title, as...

Jun 25, 2024

Six Schools from outlying areas advance to quarter-finals alongside two Georgetown teams

Six Schools from outlying areas advance to...

Jun 25, 2024

Fitzgerald, Madhoo establish strong performances ahead of BetVictor World Cup 

Fitzgerald, Madhoo establish strong performances...

Jun 25, 2024

Pegasus beat Enterprise in ORSCA/Imran Ali Real Estate test

Pegasus beat Enterprise in ORSCA/Imran Ali Real...

Jun 25, 2024

Pompey shifts focus to 2025 AP Invitational

Pompey shifts focus to 2025 AP Invitational

Jun 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]