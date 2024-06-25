Pegasus beat Enterprise in ORSCA/Imran Ali Real Estate test

Latest update June 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Pegasus beat Enterprise by 39 runs to book a place in the 2024 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali-sponsored test quarter-final match on Saturday.
Scores in the match: Pegasus 143-5 (12) & 148-5 (12); Enterprise 103-8 (12) & 150-8 (12).
Kandasammy Surujnarine struck a half-century (55) for the winning combination, while Amar Kisseur hit 61 for Enterprise in the final innings having set 190 for victory from a maximum 12-overs.
Adrian Sukhwa clobbered six sixes in an unbeaten 37 for Pegasus in their second innings with Surujnarine getting 21. Surujnarine was supported by Keyron Frazer who made a flashy 47 which was embellished with 7 effortless sixes.
The semifinals are slated for July. Pegasus’ opponent will be known in a subsequent post.
