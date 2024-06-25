LTI completes perfect record against UG to lift YBG Tertiary League title

Kaieteur Sports – The Linden Technical Institute (LTI) capped off an undefeated season with a thrilling 9-point victory over the University of Guyana (UG) Trojans in the final of the Youth Basketball of Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two on Sunday at the National Gymnasium.

Kimol Grimmond and Leron Joseph were the heroes for LTI, delivering standout performances to lift the YBG Season Two title. Despite Jushawn Bailey’s impressive 38-point game for UG, it was Grimmond’s spectacular double-double that stole the show. His precise shooting and court vision led to a dominant 17 points and 11 rebounds, earning him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Grimmond’s defensive prowess was also on full display as he snagged 6 steals, solidifying his MVP status.

Joseph was pivotal in LTI’s triumph, contributing 12 points and 11 rebounds. Alongside them, Stephen George matched Grimmond’s 17 points, coupled with 5 rebounds in the quest for victory, while Neil Marks chipped in with 12 points and 5 rebounds, ensuring LTI’s 79-70 victory over UG.

Following the intense finale, YBG’s Co-director Chris Bowman presided over a brief awards ceremony. Kimol Grimmond was honoured with the MVP award and a $30,000 cash prize for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. LTI walked away with the championship purse of $125,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up UG Trojans’ was awarded $75,000 for their efforts.

The tournament was made possible thanks to the support of Edward B. Beharry Limited and G-Boats Guyana.