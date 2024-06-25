Fitzgerald, Madhoo establish strong performances ahead of BetVictor World Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Preparations are progressing smoothly for Foreign Link Darts Club players Norman Madhoo and Sudesh Fitzgerald as they gear up for the 2024 BetVictor World Cup in Frankfurt, Germany, from June 27-30. Both players showcased solid performances in separate tournaments over the weekend, bolstering their confidence ahead of the international tournament.

Norman Madhoo competed in Florida’s Cherry Bomb International Open Classic, an annual darts tournament that attracts players from the Caribbean, USA, Canada, and Europe. Madhoo impressed with a 75.92 average, securing the third-highest average in the Men’s 501 Singles event out of 123 participants. Despite his strong performance, Madhoo was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The tournament was ultimately won by Alex Spellman, who posted a remarkable 93.71 game average, while Leonard Gates finished as runner-up with an 86.80 average.

Meanwhile, Sudesh Fitzgerald dominated at the Nial’s Sports Bar Doubles and Open Singles Darts tournament on local shores. The event, which kicked off on Friday, saw Fitzgerald teaming up with Foreign Link teammate Nishan Mohamed to clinch first place in the Doubles event. Fitzgerald continued his winning streak in the Singles event, securing a perfect 3-0 victory against Christopher Lochan, who took second place, and Suresh Rambharose, who finished third.

The strong performances by both Madhoo and Fitzgerald are a promising sign as they prepare to represent Guyana at the BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Germany. The duo is set to travel to Frankfurt later this week.

With their eyes on the prize, Madhoo and Fitzgerald are poised to make a significant impact on the world stage, representing the Golden Arrowhead with pride.