Fire guts South Ruimveldt home

Kaieteur News – Three residents of Blue Sackie Drive, South Ruimveldt Gardens are now homeless after a fire completely destroyed their home during the late afternoon on Monday.

The Guyana Fire Service was notified, and arrived on the scene with Water Tender #95 and another vehicle, Water Tender #118, followed shortly after.

Unfortunately, the house was already completely engulfed by that time. The firefighters were, however, able to prevent the buildings on either side of the now charred structure from experiencing anything more than minor damage. The occupants of the house at the time of the fire were the owner, Compton Glenn, 52, and a young female child. Compton Glenn Jr., 32, who also resides at the house, was at work when the fire happened but quickly rushed home upon being notified.

According to reports, a neighbour was able to take the child out of harm’s way after she escaped the burning building with Glenn, who afterwards made efforts to save his vehicle from the flames, which was parked in front of the house. Although neither Glenn nor the child was injured by the fire, the former was subsequently rushed to the hospital after experiencing physical symptoms of the trauma. His son travelled to the hospital with him, while the child was placed in the care of a family member. Investigations regarding the origin of the blaze are being conducted by the Guyana Fire Service.