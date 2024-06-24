South Africa advance to semis after nail-biting win – Shamsi named Man-of-the-match

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup…

Kaieteur Sports – It was a thrilling encounter that ended in South Africa toppling West Indies by 3 wickets in their tense battle for a spot in the semis following the battle at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Batting first, Windies had hiccups on their way to 135-8 in 20 overs. All-rounder Roston Chase kept their innings together with a classy 52 off 42 (3×4 2×6).

Left-handed opener Kyle Mayers playing his first game, scored 35 with two sixes and three fours. Andre Russell (15) and Alzarri Joseph (11) tried to sign off the innings on a good note.

Leg-spinner Taibraz Shamsi spun webs around the West Indies players, returning figures of 3-27; while 4 others returned a wicket each.

The Proteas in reply made 124-7 in 16.1 overs after the revised score. Tristan Stubb’s hit four fours in his 29 while Heinrich Klassen (22) and captain Aiden Makaram (18) and opener Quinton DeKock (12).

Bowling for the Caribbean side proved valuable in the end for pacers Russell (2-19) and Alzarri Joseph (2-25) supporting the off-spinner Chase who bagged 3-12.

Rain, coupled with solid bowling failed to keep West Indies in the game, as Marco Jansen proved the hero with his 21 not out and six to seal the game, got his team home in the last over.

South Africa got their innings going by removing the dangerous duo of Shai Hope (0) and Nicholas Pooran (1).

But Mayers and Chase took the score from 5-2 to 70-2 at the halfway mark, as both batsmen found the occasional boundary during their resurgent half-century stand.

When the pair was dismissed, just Russell and a few timely strikes from the tail, helped propel the West Indies to a decent total.