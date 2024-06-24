MACORP celebrates 100th Cat 320 GX excavator milestone

Kaieteur News – MACORP, the authorised dealer of Caterpillar machinery in Guyana last week celebrated a significant milestone: the sale of its 100th 320GX Excavator.

To commemorate the achievement, the company hosted a customer appreciation event to thank its customers and recognise the company, Chung’s Global Inc. that purchased the 100th equipment. The event, held at MACORP’s headquarters, was attended by customers, employees, Caterpillar representatives and industry leaders, MACORP said in a press release.

The festivities included an exhibition, product demonstrations, and presentations by Caterpillar Factory and Sales experts. MACORP’s President and General Manager, German Consuegra told the gathering that reaching the 100th milestone is a testament of how the company help its customers to create value through the quality of its equipment and the best product support capabilities in the market, highlighting some of the main features of the 320GX. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our valued customers who have deposited trust and confidence in us, and look forward to many more achievements together,” he said.

Ezekiel Jardine of Chung’s Global Inc spoke highly of MACORP’s support in helping to build the company. “We have been in existence for about 25 years and have now solidified ourselves as one of the top-tier contractors in the country with the help of MACORP through our fleet of Caterpillar machines, ranging from the 303 all the way to the 320GX. They are the number one brand in heavy machinery across the world. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with you,” he said.

Customers were exposed to Caterpillar’s latest products and technologies, showcasing their commitment to meeting evolving customer needs. They also interacted with Caterpillar experts to gain valuable insights and best practices related to the equipment. As part of the celebrations to mark the milestone event, MACORP is currently hosting a 100th 320GX Milestone sale with15% off its 320GX and 320 Next Gen Excavators. These excavators come with 24 months warranty and are part of the Caterpillar Fuel Guarantee Program.

Sales & Marketing Manager, Jordi Pinol presents the key to Chung’s Global Inc., the customer who bought the 100th 320GX excavator from MACORP.