Canadian businessman wins $25M judgment for libel against Victor Singh

Kaieteur News – Heralall Nandlal, a Guyanese and Canadian national, who is a practising CPA/Chartered Accountant in Canada and a Director of local tire and lubricant distributor, Ideal Supplies Inc., was awarded $25 million judgment plus cost for libel.
The judgment was awarded against Vidyarithi ‘Victor’ Singh for false, defamatory, and libelous statements posted on the Facebook.
Mr. Nandlal’s Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Stephen G. Lewis, had filed a claim in the High Court, on September 21, 2022, for $750 million.
According to information published by online news site, News Source, the businessman claimed in excess of $50 million for each post that was made.
Nandlal in his Statement of Claim document filed in 2021 stated that Victor Singh who is the Administrator for the Facebook Group: PPP/C Family, shared false, defamatory, and libelous posts in the Facebook Group about him repeatedly.
He said there were also fake Facebook accounts that were allegedly being used by the same Victor Singh to make statements.
He said the offensive posts were made over the period of one year.
According to the businessman, he has repeatedly reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force but no action has been taken and his only option is to approach the Court for redress.
In addition to a claim for damages, Nandlal also sought to have the Court issue an injunction to prevent further posts by Victor Singh and to also take down existing posts.
Singh has found himself the subject of several police complaints over the years.
Back in 2021, the plaintiff had issued a press release explaining that he reported this matter to the cybercrime division of the Guyana Police Force in late 2021.
