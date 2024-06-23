Semifinalists decided in both divisions

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football tournament intensified yesterday with thrilling quarterfinal action at the Ministry of Education ground. Advancing to the semifinals were Leonora (Boys), South Ruimveldt (Boys), Dolphin (Boys), and Chase’s Academic Foundation (Boys), along with Waramuri Top (Girls), Bartica (Girls), President’s College (Girls), and Santa Rosa (Girls).

Leonora Secondary secured a semifinal spot with a 4-1 victory over defending champions Bartica Secondary. The match was tightly contested, with Bartica leading 2-1 at halftime. However, Huan Culley’s equalizer in the 32nd minute, following a precise pass from the right-wing, tied the game at 2-2. The match concluded with Leonora winning the penalty shootout 4-1.

South Ruimveldt triumphed over Bushlot Secondary with a solid 2-0 victory. Devonte Gaime and Aaron Archer scored the decisive goals in the 25th and 23rd minutes, respectively. Despite Bushlot’s multiple attempts, they couldn’t breach South Ruimveldt’s defense.

Dolphin Secondary moved into the semis by defeating Westminster 3-0 with Christian Saw scoring twice (48th and 50th minutes) and Tyler Abrams netting an early goal in the 5th minute. Chase’s Academic Foundation clinched their spot by overpowering Wismar Christianburg 3-0, with goals from Mark Glasgow, Jashan Haynes, and Akeel Young.

The Girls division provided lots of entertainment; Bartica Girls dominated Marian Academy with a 7-1 victory, featuring hat-trick performances from Kelsy and Nerismar Williams, and an additional goal from Vilerky Simon. President’s College crushed New Amsterdam (NA) Girls 8-0, with Nadine Xavier scoring three goals (26th, 30th, and 37th minutes), Kimora Edwards adding two (8th and 20th minutes), and Teshanna Abrams and Reyanna Gounga each contributing one.

Waramuri Top delivered an impressive 7-0 win against Charity, led by Erika Harris’s four-goal performance. Brenita Marks scored twice (4th and 18th minutes), and Shenessa Thomas added a goal in the 32nd minute. Santa Rosa Girls secured their semifinal spot by defeating Tucville Secondary 3-0, with Maria Atkinson scoring twice and leading her team to victory.

The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from Stena Drilling, DDL/Pepsi, and MVP Sports. The tournament is also coordinated by the Petra Organisation and approved by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.