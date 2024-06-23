New $14.5M water ambulance commissioned at Orealla / Siparuta

Latest update June 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The community of Orealla / Siparuta, Region Six on Saturday received a new $14.5M water ambulance from the Ministry of Health. The commissioning of the ambulance follows the destruction of a previous watercraft by fire earlier this year.
Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony told attendees that the government used additional funds to customize the ambulance to cater to the needs of the residents of the two communities.
The new ambulance is set to enhance the capacity to transport critical patients from the remote communities to the Skeldon Regional Hospital for specialized care and treatment.
On March 11, it was reported that shortly after a patient was taken to the Skeldon Hospital, the water ambulance caught fire while in the Corentyne River. At the time, the ambulance was transporting nine passengers and was en route to Orealla. Luckily, swift action from the occupants of a nearby boat ensured that there was no loss of life. One passenger was reportedly injured.
