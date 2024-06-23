Fisherman drowns in Essequibo River

Kaieteur News – Police believe that a fisherman whose body was on Saturday found floating in the Essequibo River might have drowned on his way home to Winiperu Village, ReGion Seven.

The dead man was identified as 43-year-old Courtney Benn. Investigators said that the man might have drowned some time after 10:00hrs on Thursday.

Reports are that Benn left his home around 06:00hrs Thursday to check his seine in the Essequibo River. Between 07:30 and 08:00 hrs, he was seen selling fish at Ovin Hubert’s shop on Sherima Landing. Benn then headed to another location at Sherima Landing where he was seen consuming high wine for approximately 45 Minutes. The last time he was seen alive was paddling his wooden boat towards Winiperu Village but he never made it home.

His relatives went in search of him on Friday and at around 08:10 hrs they found his boat drifting near the village. His belongings were in the boat but he was nowhere to be seen.

On Saturday, his body floated in the Essequibo River.

Police are awaiting the results of a Post Mortem Examination to determine his cause of death.