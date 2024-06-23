51st CAC Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship officially launched

Latest update June 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 23, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) officially launched the 51st Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship on Friday at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) located at Liliendaal. This prestigious event is set to take place in Guyana from October 17-20.
The launch event, resembling a cocktail-like setting, was attended by notable figures such as the President of the CAC Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation, Tony Pina, Treasurer Ed Malone, President of the GBBFF Keavon Bess, Director of Sports (DoS) Steve Ninvalle, Assistant DoS Franklin Wilson, President of the GOA Godfrey Munroe, and GOA Vice President Christie Campbell, among others.
The championship is expected to attract over 100 athletes and officials, with an estimated 300 participants from 25 nations. The last time Guyana hosted this championship was in 2004. The CAC Championship is highly esteemed, being the premier bodybuilding event in the region. It will offer local athletes the opportunity to secure IFBB Elite Pro card status.
Currently, Guyana boasts three athletes with Pro Card status, a significant achievement since the first Pro Card was secured in 1975. Over the past five years, Guyana has consistently won the most medals at international and regional championships, including numerous first-place finishes and widespread overseas participation, highlighting the sport’s growth in the country.
Notable athletes include Nicholas Albert, who excelled at the 2023 Roger Boyce Classic in Barbados, Emmerson Campbell, who had an outstanding year in 2022, finishing with a silver medal at the CAC Championship, and reigning Mr. Guyana champion Darius Ramsammy, who secured a bronze medal at the 2023 CAC Championship in his second appearance.
The event has already secured Platinum sponsorship from Twins Drug Store and Camille’s Academy, with the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports also confirming their support.
The 51st CAC Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship will feature athletes such as Roger Callender, Donald Lindie, Joshua Alexander, Christian Ramsammy, Melita Anderson, Emmerson Campbell, Anisha Munroe, Rolando Candeer, Quacy Anderson, Nicolas Albert, Orlando Dublin, Andrew McLean, Brian Singh, and Sabita Stephenson.
