Woman walks in store to buy birthday outfit, walks out with stolen panties and fake nails

Kaieteur News – A woman was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage on Thursday, posing as a customer who wanted to purchase a birthday outfit, but left the store with stolen underwear and a press on nails set from Anna’s Trendz Boutique & Toy Store located on Camp and D’Urban Streets.

The woman is also accused of stealing $40,000 from T&H Boutique, located at Lot 3 Norton Street, Georgetown on the same day.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, 33-year-old Anna Hamilton, the owner of Anna’s Trendz Boutique & Toy Store said she recently gave birth and has not been at her business for a few days but her step-son has been managing the store in her absence.

According to the CCTV footage time stamp, the incident occurred at about 12:56hrs.

Hamilton told Kaieteur News that the accused reportedly told her step-son that she wanted an outfit for her birthday. Following her request, he assisted her in finding one.

“She came (and) she look for a dress on the mannequin and she did her best to distract him, (she) took a dress off the mannequin and handed it to him for him to bag it, as he was bagging it, she went around doing she own thing,” Hamilton said.

Suspicions arose when Hamilton realized that her step-son dealt with the suspect for a while. As such, she reviewed her cameras which were placed at the center of the store, and saw that the woman stole a press on nails set, whilst she was exiting the boutique.

As a result, Hamilton reviewed the footage for the duration of the period the woman was in the store.

“I see she going around and then she pick up the hanger with the underwears and she put it in her bag.”

The owner described the woman as a “professional thief”. “This young lady is a pro, she does look innocent and simple but she is a pro,” the business owner told Kaieteur News.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday around 11:51hrs, the suspect also stole from T&H Boutique located at Lot 3 Norton Street, Georgetown.

Tiffany (only name given), the owner of the T&H Boutique told this publication that the woman allegedly stole $38,000 from the store’s cash register, and $2000 from her hand bag that was on a chair behind the counter.

Tiffany revealed that the suspect distracted her and a staff by indicating to them that she (suspect) wanted a birthday outfit.

“I asked her if she had anything particular in mind and she said no, my staff then proceeded to show her all the birthday fits we had in (the) store (over 20 different fits) she said she didn’t like any,” Tiffany said, who even recommended two other boutiques.

Tiffany said, “She (suspect) then claimed she wanted to purchase one of the fits she didn’t like and asked my staff to package it.” The owner then highlighted that the suspect distracted her by asking to see a jersey that was at the back of the store.

“I got up and went to look for her size while my staff was at the counter packaging her item.” Tiffany then said, that the woman reportedly requested another item, which was at the center of the store.

“As soon as she (the staff) went to get that item, she (suspect) quickly swiped the money from the draw,” Tiffany claimed. She also indicated that $2000 was taken from her bag.

Tiffany told Kaieteur News that after the woman removed the items, she told the staff “I’m going to check around and come back if I don’t find anything else.”

Tiffany said, “Immediately after she left, I noticed the draw was slightly open and when I checked, the money was gone.”

The entrepreneur said that moments after that incident occurred, she saw a Facebook post about the suspect doing the same thing at Anna’s Trendz Boutique & Toy store.

Tiffany has since filed a report at the Brickdam Police Station.