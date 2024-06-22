Trini Jockey Dillon Khelawan hoping to bring success to Guyana

Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Renowned jockey Dillon Khelawan is enjoying a purple patch in Trinidad’s horse racing this season.
Khelawan has shown his winning abilities with champion horse Hello World, who won the last three races.
The talented jock said he is hoping to bring his ‘A’ game to Guyana when he returns for the July 14 Port Mourant Turf Club race and the August 11 Guyana Cup at Rising Sun.
Khelawan is no stranger to Guyana’s horse racing, since he made his debut riding in 2014. He will return and ply his trade for the Jagdeo Racing Stables.
In a recent interview, Khelawan noted that horse racing in Trinidad is returning towards glory days after the drastic fall during the Covid-19.
“We have a lot more people coming into racing. As it relates to the level of horse racing in Trinidad, everything is going back up, slowly but surely,” the Trinidadian jock echoed.
Khelawan will pilot Hello World in a field of eight horses to compete in the President’s Cup today, Saturday June 22 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Khelawan will ride the John O’Brien-trained Hello World out of Gate 6 in the Grade III event.
Hello World has won its last three races and will take on the likes of Pawan Putra, In the Headlines, Princes Aruna, Crown Prince, Stroke of Luck, Super Bird, and Leonardo Angel in the race.
With his recent form and exposure to competitive racing in Trinidad, Khelawan will be one of the jocks to beat in the upcoming races in Guyana.
Khelawan confirmed that he will be in Guyana for the July 14 race and the much-anticipated Guyana Cup on August 11.
