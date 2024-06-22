Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as Jawalla needle Kamarang

Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2024 Sports
Upper Mazaruni District Boys and Girls U18 Football
Kaieteur Sports – The Jawalla Girls and defending champion Paruima Boys have secured their spots in the Upper Mazaruni Boys and Girls Under-18 Football Championship finals after their semi-final victories on Thursday.
Deviana Hunter’s decisive 58th-minute goal propelled the Jawalla Girls into the final. Hunter delivered a stunning strike from outside the 18-yard box, thanks to an assist from Cezanna Reuben, breaking a scoreless deadlock early in the second half of their match against Kamarang. The first half had ended 0-0, with both teams displaying strong defensive play. Hunter’s goal clinched Jawalla’s place in the final, where they will face the host team, Waramadong Girls, for the inaugural title.
Later on, defending champions Paruima Boys put on a dominant performance against Waramadong with Kimron Thomas netting a brilliant hat-trick. Paruima established their control early into the contest, with Thomas scoring in the 12th minute and Whitney King adding another goal in the 36th minute, leading to a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Thomas continued his scoring spree in the second half, adding goals in the 56th and 58th minutes, resulting in an impressive 4-0 victory. The reigning champions will now compete against Kamarang Boys in the boys’ divisional final.
The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, where the winners will be crowned. The tournament is sponsored by MVP Sports, Busta Soft Drink, and Turbo Energy Drink and is coordinated by Neil Henrito of DC Caesar Fox Secondary School with support from the Petra Organisation.
