Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as Jawalla needle Kamarang

Jun 22, 2024 Sports

Whitney King (left) and Kimron Thomas share photo-op after their semi final clash against Waramadong.

Whitney King (left) and Kimron Thomas share photo-op after their semi final clash against Waramadong.

Upper Mazaruni District Boys and Girls U18 Football

Kaieteur Sports – The Jawalla Girls and defending champion Paruima Boys have secured their spots in the Upper Mazaruni Boys and Girls Under-18 Football Championship finals after their semi-final victories on Thursday.

Deviana Hunter’s decisive 58th-minute goal propelled the Jawalla Girls into the final. Hunter delivered a stunning strike from outside the 18-yard box, thanks to an assist from Cezanna Reuben, breaking a scoreless deadlock early in the second half of their match against Kamarang. The first half had ended 0-0, with both teams displaying strong defensive play. Hunter’s goal clinched Jawalla’s place in the final, where they will face the host team, Waramadong Girls, for the inaugural title.

Part of the Upper Mazaruni U18 Football semi finals action between Kamarang and Jawalla.

Part of the Upper Mazaruni U18 Football semi finals action between Kamarang and Jawalla.

Later on, defending champions Paruima Boys put on a dominant performance against Waramadong with Kimron Thomas netting a brilliant hat-trick. Paruima established their control early into the contest, with Thomas scoring in the 12th minute and Whitney King adding another goal in the 36th minute, leading to a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Thomas continued his scoring spree in the second half, adding goals in the 56th and 58th minutes, resulting in an impressive 4-0 victory. The reigning champions will now compete against Kamarang Boys in the boys’ divisional final.

The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, where the winners will be crowned. The tournament is sponsored by MVP Sports, Busta Soft Drink, and Turbo Energy Drink and is coordinated by Neil Henrito of DC Caesar Fox Secondary School with support from the Petra Organisation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

Jun 22, 2024

BBC Sport – Shai Hope hit a supremely stylish unbeaten 82 as West Indies reignited their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a nine-wicket thrashing of fellow co-hosts USA....
Read More
‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP Invitational

‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP...

Jun 22, 2024

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues today

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues...

Jun 22, 2024

National Women’s team wrap up encampment with fitness test, as CWI Regional U19 tournament looms

National Women’s team wrap up encampment...

Jun 22, 2024

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as Jawalla needle Kamarang

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as...

Jun 22, 2024

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real Estate sponsored ORSCA ‘test’

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real...

Jun 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]