Sales Assistant remanded for killing vagrant

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old sales assistant was remanded to prison on Friday for the murder of a vagrant.

The accused, Anand Zaimoon of Lot 16 Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-Hoop made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where the indictable charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea.

According to police, on the June 15 at Water Street, Georgetown Munilad Persaud, a vagrant who traversed the Stabroek Market area, was assaulted by Zaimoon.

At about 18:30h, Persaud was approached by Zaimoon and asked about his brother. Zaimoon then gave Persaud $2300 and repeated the query about his brother.

Persaud began hurling expletives at Zaimoon, provoking him. Zaimoon then picked up a wood and lashed Persaud to his left side stomach. Persaud was picked up by a public-spirited citizen and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation was conducted and the accused was arrested and brought before the court.

On Friday, the prosecutor told the court that the investigation of the matter was complete and comprehensive. The matter was adjourned to July 23, 2024 for disclosures.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported in its June 17 publication reported that Zaimoon was searching for his brother. However, it was clarified on Friday that he was in search of Persaud’s brother. Persaud and his brother were both vagrants.