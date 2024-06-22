RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt flower team honours hundreds of fathers

– Ross and Ready cops Walt Nero father of the year award

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports NAMILCO Thunderbolt flower Under21 and first division teams on Sunday last honoured Linden Ross and Permaul Reddy as the Walter Nero father of the year. The team under the captaincy of former national player Clinton Pestano under took the programme as part of their personal development programme. The two fathers were selected by players on their devotion to the welfare of their children, role model status and discipline.

Linden Ross was the first elected vice president of the RHTYSC and played a major role in the early development of the club when it was founded in 1990 by the three times Guyana and Commonwealth youth service awardee the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic youth club. Ross was also heavily involved in the promotion of steel pan music and the game of dominoes.

Reddy is the grandfather of National under13 player Leon Reddy, the Captain of the Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy under13 team. He is seen regularly at daily practice and all matches, supporting the different youth players including his grandson. Veteran RHTYSC executive Keith Hicks, who is currently in charge of the club in the absence of club secretary Hilbert Foster, Assistant Secretary Jonathan Rampersaud and cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall, congratulated the pair on their selection as Father of the Year and urged them to continue being positive role model to youths. He also urged them to share their fatherhood experiences with the younger generation.

Hicks, a former police detective, encouraged the fathers of the year to speak out against drug abuse criminal activities and the use of violence. Each of the awardees received a framed certificate of excellence, medal of excellence, trophy, a special Father’s Day gift and a large food hamper.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fathers across Berbice received a food hamper from the teams under the Walter Nero programme. The hampers consisted of twenty different food items and beverages. The teams also provided food hampers to patients and staff of the therapy unit of the Port Mourant Public Hospital along with fathers of the No 64 Village Anglican Church and the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church of Port Mourant. Fathers at St Francis also received a father’s day gift and were served with a special breakfast. Several cricket clubs in Berbice also received food hampers for their membership.

The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt flower First Division team has dominated first division cricket in the Ancient County, while the Under21 team are the defending champions in Berbice.

Among the current players in the team are Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Sylus Tyndall, Clinton Pestano, Jason Sinclair, Romesh Bharrat, Matthew Pottaya, Shemaine Campbell and Shabiki Gajnabi among others. The RHTYSC over the last 34 years has produced 123 players combined for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies and has won 121 titles at all levels.