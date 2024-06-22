Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt flower team honours hundreds of fathers

Jun 22, 2024 Sports

RHTYSC executive Keith Hicks presents prize to Linden Ross.

RHTYSC executive Keith Hicks presents prize to Linden Ross.

– Ross and Ready cops Walt Nero father of the year award

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports NAMILCO Thunderbolt flower Under21 and first division teams on Sunday last honoured Linden Ross and Permaul Reddy as the Walter Nero father of the year. The team under the captaincy of former national player Clinton Pestano under took the programme as part of their personal development programme. The two fathers were selected by players on their devotion to the welfare of their children, role model status and discipline.

Linden Ross was the first elected vice president of the RHTYSC and played a major role in the early development of the club when it was founded in 1990 by the three times Guyana and Commonwealth youth service awardee the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic youth club. Ross was also heavily involved in the promotion of steel pan music and the game of dominoes.

Reddy is the grandfather of National under13 player Leon Reddy, the Captain of the Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy under13 team. He is seen regularly at daily practice and all matches, supporting the different youth players including his grandson. Veteran RHTYSC executive Keith Hicks, who is currently in charge of the club in the absence of club secretary Hilbert Foster, Assistant Secretary Jonathan Rampersaud and cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall, congratulated the pair on their selection as Father of the Year and urged them to continue being positive role model to youths. He also urged them to share their fatherhood experiences with the younger generation.

Hicks, a former police detective, encouraged the fathers of the year to speak out against drug abuse criminal activities and the use of violence. Each of the awardees received a framed certificate of excellence, medal of excellence, trophy, a special Father’s Day gift and a large food hamper.

Anthony Nero presents Permaul Reddy with his award.

Anthony Nero presents Permaul Reddy with his award.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fathers across Berbice received a food hamper from the teams under the Walter Nero programme. The hampers consisted of twenty different food items and beverages. The teams also provided food hampers to patients and staff of the therapy unit of the Port Mourant Public Hospital along with fathers of the No 64 Village Anglican Church and the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church of Port Mourant. Fathers at St Francis also received a father’s day gift and were served with a special breakfast. Several cricket clubs in Berbice also received food hampers for their membership.

The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt flower First Division team has dominated first division cricket in the Ancient County, while the Under21 team are the defending champions in Berbice.

Among the current players in the team are Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Sylus Tyndall, Clinton Pestano, Jason Sinclair, Romesh Bharrat, Matthew Pottaya, Shemaine Campbell and Shabiki Gajnabi among others. The RHTYSC over the last 34 years has produced 123 players combined for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies and has won 121 titles at all levels.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

Jun 22, 2024

BBC Sport – Shai Hope hit a supremely stylish unbeaten 82 as West Indies reignited their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a nine-wicket thrashing of fellow co-hosts USA....
Read More
‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP Invitational

‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP...

Jun 22, 2024

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues today

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues...

Jun 22, 2024

National Women’s team wrap up encampment with fitness test, as CWI Regional U19 tournament looms

National Women’s team wrap up encampment...

Jun 22, 2024

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as Jawalla needle Kamarang

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as...

Jun 22, 2024

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real Estate sponsored ORSCA ‘test’

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real...

Jun 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]