Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real Estate sponsored ORSCA ‘test’

Jun 22, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Top-notch softball batter from Essequibo, Guyana, Patrick Rooplall continued to dominate in his maiden trip to Canada after hammering an enterprising, unbeaten 91 for Sunshine in one of the latest round matches of the 2024 Imran Ali-Real Estate sponsored ‘test” format tournament.

The round-round robin competition is being run under the auspices of the Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA).

Playing at Robert Lee Public School ground in Brampton, Ontario, the right-handed Rooplall slammed 9 sixes and five fours in the second innings helping Sunshine defeat Masters by 64 runs on Saturday.

Scores in the match: Sunshine 86 &130-5; Masters 97 & 56. Notably, the game was played for 12-overs per innings.

Masters were set a challenging 120 for victory from the allotment of 12-overs.

Rooplall had made a few centuries since the start of his North America show several weeks ago including a pugnacious 192.

In the bowling department for Sunshine to help bowl out Masters for 56 in their second innings, was Anil Etwaroo with 3-13 from his maximum two overs.

In Masters’ initial innings, the inform Rajkumar Budhram scored a fiery 49 not out.

Etwaroo hit a top-score of 41 for Sunshine when they batted first after they were inserted by the opposition as Linden Persaud and Doodnauth Sitaram grabbed two wickets each.

Details from the other games in a subsequent article, but the action will continue on Saturday with another bunch of matches in the Greater Toronto Area.

