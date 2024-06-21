GFF starts kit distribution to round of 16 teams

Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Wednesday began distributing kits to schools competing in the upcoming Round of 16 of the Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary Championship.

Queen’s College players were the first to receive their new kits featuring the GFF and Blue Water Shipping brands on June 19. The presentation took place at the school in Georgetown.

Round of 16 teams will take the field in distinctive uniforms on June 22 and 23 at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Joining Queen’s College will be Santa Rosa Secondary, Waramuri Primary Top, Westminster Secondary, New Campbellville Secondary, Bush Lot Secondary, Woodley Park Secondary, Charity Secondary, Tucville Secondary, President’s College and Ann’s Grove Secondary.

The student athletes are vying to become the first GFF-Blue Water Shipping Under15 Girls’ National Secondary Champions. This is Guyana’s largest girls’ tournament.

GFF President Wayne Forde confirmed that all schools will receive their kits in the upcoming days.

“The kits were produced in a variety of colours, including the colours of the Golden Arrowhead alongside the tournament shield, complemented by the logos of GFF and Blue Water Shipping.”

“These girls have performed admirably in the first round and secured their place in the Round of 16. It’s important for us that players experience a full competition environment, which includes having distinctive kits,” Forde added.

More than a thousand student-athletes from nine regions across the country participated in the Ministry of Education-endorsed tournament which kicked off on 4th May. Region eight is set to participate in the next edition of the tournament.

The competition marks the beginning of the competitive phase of the FIFA Football For Schools (F4S) programme, designed to inspire children to learn life skills through enjoyable football sessions.

Parents and students are encouraged to support the teams on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence.