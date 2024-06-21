RHTSC continues investments into cricket development as Dr. Dembow co-sponsor mobile grass cutter

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS is forging ahead with its cricket development programme as it strives to maintain its reputation as one of the top clubs in Guyana’s cricket. The club cricket management under the leadership of manager Robby Kissoonlall and secretary Hilbert Foster is currently working on a series of planned activities with special emphasis on obtaining all equipment needed on and off the field.

The club in an effort to maintain the Area H ground would be purchasing a mobile grass cutter at the cost of $850,000 with sponsorship from Pathera Solution and Dr. Alsteen Denbow. Retired Army Colonel Mr. Fabian Liverpool presented a cheque to Kissoonlall during a RHTYSC ceremony in New York on Saturday last. Kissoonlall disclosed that the mobile grass cutter would be purchased by the end of the month. He expressed gratitude to the famed Guyanese medical doctor who is based in the USA. In a prepared statement read by Mr. Liverpool, Dr. Denbow stated that he was very delighted to assist the club as he was very impressed with the club’s achievements over the years. Dr. Denbow pledged to continue supporting in the future, once the standard is maintained. The RHTYSC would also be undertaking the construction of seven hundred feet of boundary board around the southern and northern section of the Area H ground as it strives to have a suitable home venue.

Former club member KC Singh has also donated two electric bikes to the club for its upcoming summer activities. One of the bikes would be given to the top cricketer of the 2024 RHTYSC cricket academy which would be held at the Area H ground from the 8th of July for 120 players. The other bike would be the top prize at the 15th annual Republic Bank Summer camp at the Rose Hall Primary School. A total of over $600,000 worth of prizes would be shared out to the top awardees of both programme and RHTYSC. Assistant secretary Jonathan Rampersaud expressed thanks to Singh for his continued assistance to the club, which he represented in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, the club has received support of former members to obtain a 32×8 batting mat for usage on the concrete pitch at the Area H ground. Kissoonlall stated that with the rainy season in full effect, the club is forced to make alternative arrangement for practice and to get youths to still continuing to attend sessions in the afternoon.

The batting mat would allow the batsmen to continue practicing all year round while the club has introduced a financial reward system to reward attendance by junior cricketers during the rainy season. Several junior cricketers have already received this for 100% attendance during the May/June period. The RHTYSC as part of its expanding cricket development programme has also obtained one hundred yards of practice net and all-purpose catching practice equipment. These equipment are been shipped in from the USA along with cricket uniforms for members. Club secretary Hilbert Foster who was the President of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that the main objective of the RHTYSC over the next five years is to provide at least thirty players for Berbice and Guyana at all levels. He expressed gratitude to all of the donors who assisted including Dr. Denbow, KC Singh, Pastor Ravi Singh, Cricket Zone USA and Sharma Sukhdeo.