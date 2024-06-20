Semifinals action set for today

Upper Mazaruni District Boys and Girls U18 Football championship

Kaieteur Sports – Day Three of the 2nd Annual Upper Mazaruni District Boys and Girls Under-18 Football Tournament concluded on Tuesday, showcasing impressive performances from the competing teams. The defending champions, Paruima Boys, maintained their unbeaten streak with a narrow 1-0 victory against Jawalla Boys. In the Girls’ division, Jawalla and Paruima ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jawalla’s Cezanna Reuben opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a penalty kick, giving Jawalla Girls a 1-0 lead in match #8. Just three minutes later, a foul on a Paruima defender resulted in another penalty, this time for Paruima. Lezandra Hentio successfully converted the penalty, leveling the score at 1-1, which remained until the final whistle.

Over in match #9, Paruima Boys secured a 1-0 win over Jawalla Boys thanks to Nadir Williams’ 12th-minute goal. Despite Jawalla’s determined efforts, Paruima’s defence held strong, preserving their slim lead. Another match of the day saw Waramadong Boys and Phillipai Boys playing to a goalless draw.

The tournament continues today with two semifinals. In the Female category, Kamarang will face Jawalla at 15:00 hours, followed by Paruima Boys taking on Waramadong Boys in the Male category at 16:30 hours.

Yesterday’s semifinals featured Kako versus Waramadong in the Female category and Kako versus Kamarang in the Male category. Details of these matches will be included in a future publication.