Madhoo, Fitzgerald ready to compete at 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese darts players Norman Madhoo and Sudesh Fitzgerald out of the Foreign Link Darts Club, are set to make their second appearance at the 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts. The event will take place from June 27-30 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.

Madhoo and Fitzgerald made their debut at the World Cup of Darts in 2023 after triumphing in the inaugural qualifier, which was open to countries from Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. They secured their spot for the 2024 competition by winning the qualifier again in April, held in San Jose.

Madhoo, who participated in his fourth World Darts Championship in December, will team up with Fitzgerald, who also represented Guyana in the World Championship back in 2009. The pair will once again represent Golden Arrowhead in this popular doubles event.

The Foreign Link Darts star, Fitzgerald told us at Kaieteur News that, “My hard work and dedication has paid off yet again.” He explained, “It is an awful shame that, we (the sport) aren’t recognized, as the other sports by the local Sports Commission but I am also pleased to be representing my country on this stage, once again. I am happy that I am part of this group, and my only hope is to change the way this sport is seen in my country, in comparison to other parts of the world.”

“I am feeling awesome, myself (Fitzgerald) and Norman Madhoo is in a ‘decent’ form, and we hope to give our best and put our country on the world map. We are honoured be representing Guyana, as well as the entire Caribbean/Latin and South America, and that’s a lot to carry but we know all the countries and island are with us,” Fitzgerald declared.

Meanwhile, the revamped format, successfully introduced in 2023, will be back in 2024. The tournament will feature both group and knockout stages of all Doubles matches over four days of competition. The top four ranked nations, determined by the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of their players, will be seeded and will enter the competition in the second round.

The remaining 36 teams will be divided into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round, which includes 12 seeded nations. Each group winner will advance to the second round, where the last 16 nations will compete in matches spread across two sessions on Saturday, June 29. The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday afternoon, followed by the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening.

Seeds 1-4, comprising England, Wales, the Netherlands, and Scotland, will automatically qualify for Round Two. The winners of the tournament will receive £80,000, while the runners-up will earn £50,000. Semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will receive £30,000 and £20,000, respectively. Teams exiting in the last 16 will be awarded £9,000, second-place group finishers will get £5,000, and third-place group finishers will receive £4,000, with a total prize fund of £450,000.