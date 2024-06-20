Government pledges two-year support for Kares One Guyana T10

Kaieteur Sports – Through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Government of Guyana has pledged its support for the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast for the next two years.

Following a well-received inaugural edition in 2023, Minister Charles Ramson Jr. confirmed continued funding for the fast-paced cricket competition.

Recognising its potential for growth, the Ministry has solidified its sponsorship for the next two tournaments.

The Minister foresees the tournament as having the capacity to grow further into a mega sporting event involving people from communities nationwide.

His sentiments echoed those of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who hailed the 2023 tournament as a tremendous platform for grassroot sport activities and a catalyst for attracting international exposure.

According to the organising team: “Tapeball is certainly the community sport, and we saw last year that when the teams came to represent, their communities were in support, which was most evident in the massive crowd at the National Stadium.”

The organisers further elaborated that with keen interest from persons from Pakistan, the United States of America, Trinidad, Barbados and Dominica, there is undoubtedly immense potential for exponential growth with more corporate support.

Additionally, the tournament has another humanitarian impact. The Cricket For Charity match, led by President Ali, raised over G$20M in 2023, and that number is expected to rise with the continued support of a critical stakeholder in the private sector.

Once again, 32 of the best Tapeball teams in Guyana will vie for lucrative cash prizes and year-long bragging rights, with action set for August 3, 4, 11, and 25.

The semi-finals, final and Cricket for Charity match return to the National Stadium on August 25.

With the increased interest from teams, the organisers indicated that with essential corporate support, they will venture to have more teams in the competition from 2025.

The first prize has increased to G$1.5M, while second cops G$500,000, and the two losing semi-finalists pocket G$250,000 each.

Cash and other prizes will be given to the Player-of-the-final and the Most Valuable Player, as well as the ones scoring the most runs and taking the most wickets.

Last year, Eccles All-Stars defeated V-Net Vipers in the final, while Team Corruption and Tarmac were the losing semi-finalists.