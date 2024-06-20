Archibald ready to take 100m crown at AP Invitational

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The country’s fastest man over 100 metres, Emanuel Archibald, is setting his sights on winning his event at Saturday’s AP Invitational Track and Field Championship.

The National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh will host the return of the Aliann Pompey Invitational for the first time since 2019, with an international cast of athletes all looking to book their ticket to the Paris Olympic Games.

Archibald will line up against Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, who has a personal best of 10.09 seconds in the 100m, clocked in 2022.

Archibald erased Adam Harris’ 10-year-old 100m national record in a standout performance at the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Senior National Championship, marking the highlight of the two-day event.

Archibald crossed the finish line in 10.09 seconds, shattering Harris’ record of 10.12 seconds set at the 2014 Hampton Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Breaking the record gives me confidence to compete with the level of athletes coming in this weekend, and I am ready to give my best effort against these guys,” Archibald said.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Archibald admitted that winning against the line-up at the AP Invitational will be a herculean task.

“The AP Invitational has put together a great field of athletes in the 100m this year, and it will take a nine-second performance to win,” Archibald stated.

Archibald’s success extends beyond local competitions; he has also excelled on the international stage.

He represented Guyana with distinction, winning the country’s first-ever Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games 100m gold and earning Guyana’s first 100m medal at the Pan Am Games with a third-place finish in Santiago, Chile, last year.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Ogando also found success in the mixed relays, teaming up with Lidio Andrés Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, and Anabel Medina to finish second (3:10.21) at the Tokyo Olympics, behind Poland (3:09.87) and ahead of the USA (3:10.22).

Ogando again linked with Feliz, Paulino, and Fiordaliza Cofil to win the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2022 World Championships with a time of 3:09.82, beating the Netherlands (3:09.90) and the USA (3:10.16).

Also featuring in the men’s 100m at the AP Invitational is St Kitts and Nevis’ former national champion, Jason Rogers, who was the starter in his country’s third-place finish in the men’s 4x100m relay at the 2011 World Championships.

Rogers partnered with the legendary Kim Collins, Antoine Adams, and Brijesh Lawrence to run 38.49 seconds, but it was the Jamaican quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake, and Usain Bolt that set a (then) world record time of 37.04 seconds to win gold. France finished third with a time of 38.20 seconds.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Kyle Greaux, better known for his 200m ability, will also compete in the 100m.

Greaux secured a second-place finish with Trinidad and Tobago in the 4x100m relay finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where Guyana finished fourth. He was also part of their 2017 World Relay Championship silver medal team and featured on the team that finished second in the 4x100m relay at the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Akeem Stewart and Arinze Chance are the other Guyanese athletes competing in the 100m at the AP Invitational.

The event will also include Yohandris Andujar (Dominican Republic), Melbin Marcelino (Dominican Republic), Carlos Palacios (Dominican Republic), Ronal Longa (Colombia), and Alaba Akintola (Nigeria).