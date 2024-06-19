Woman on $100k bail for assaulting another with hockey stick

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old woman was on Tuesday granted $100,000 bail for inflicting grievous bodily harm on another woman when she appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Keda De Andrade is accused of hitting Teneshia Favourite with a hockey stick.

According to the facts provided, the incident occurred on September 5, 2023, at the Madhia car park area located on Hadfield Street, Georgetown. Favourite, a 40-year-old businesswoman was walking by the car park when she saw Keda De Andrade.

The victim had known De Andrade by seeing her posts on Facebook.

De Andrade, who was dressed in a black flap hat, a black spaghetti strap top, and blue jeans, was carrying a hockey stick, approached Favourite and struck her on the left hand with the hockey stick, causing her to sustain injuries.

Eyewitnesses were present on the scene, and De Andrade allegedly instructed them to record the incident, while also telling Favourite, “Walk yuh muda sk**t”.

De Andrade then struck Favourite twice on her right upper back and twice on her thigh with the hockey stick before fleeing the scene. Favorite subsequently reported the incident to the police and sought medical attention for her injuries.

Despite efforts by the police to locate De Andrade, she was not apprehended until June 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday De Andrade pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against her.

The prosecutor did not object to bail being granted, but requested that certain conditions be imposed.

Acting Chief Magistrate Issacs-Marcus granted De Andrade bail in the sum of $100,000, with the condition that she must report to the Brickdam Police Station every third Friday of the month to Detective Inspector Miller.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on July 10, 2024.