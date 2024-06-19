Security Guard remanded for armed robberies

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old security guard was on Tuesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to two counts of robbery under arms.

The accused, Colwin Carlos Nurse appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He is accused of stealing valuables from two persons on June 14, 2024.

Reports are that at around 11:00 am, at Lot 88, 4th Street, Subryanville, Georgetown, the victim, who is not known to the accused, was confronted by Nurse and his accomplices at his workplace.

The group held the victim at gunpoint and relieved him of his belongings, including a haversack valued at $10,000, Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $10,000, and $20,000 in cash.

The matter was reported to police and an investigation was launched. Nurse was later apprehended by public-spirited citizens and arrested after he was caught during another robbery.

When the victim returned to the police station, he identified Nurse as one of the perpetrators.

A video recording on Nurse’s phone also showed him filming the victim’s motorcycle at the scene of the robbery.

Meanwhile, Nurse is also accused of robbing Brandon Foo in front of his Blygezight Gardens home on the day in question.

Foo was confronted by three individuals, including Nurse. The perpetrators asked Foo for directions to Bel-Air and then proceeded to rob him of his Samsung phone valued at $92,000 and $4500 cash.

Nurse pleaded not guilty to both charges, and his attorney, Eusi Anderson, claimed that it was a case of mistaken identity. However, Prosecutor Jaisingh argued that the victims were able to identify Nurse when he was seated on the prisoner bench, and the evidence, including the video recording, strongly implicated him in the crimes.

Due to the allegations that Nurse was armed with a weapon during both incidents, the prosecutor objected bail.

Nurse was remanded to prison until July 3, 2024.