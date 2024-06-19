Old rivals meet under lights, as Super Eights get underway

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights Group 2- West Indies vs. England

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies and England will continue their historic rivalry when the two sides meet tonight as the Super Eights Round of the ICC T20 World Cup gets underway today with two intense battles.

While South Africa will play co-hosts USA in the first of two opening matches for this round, West Indies will look to get the better of their old foes England, as the two lock horns for the umpteenth time.

Apart from Australia who managed to upset the defending champs, England has had relatively easy battles against the likes of Oman and Namibia. But the West Indies have been in dangerous form, having disposed of the Afghans on Monday night by more than 100 runs.

England could easily present the most testing battle for the Windies, having dominated their Group B; as they sit in 1st place.

Guyanese left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and his partner, Trinidadian Akeal Hosein; will be the X-Factors for the West Indies, especially against a team with a few quality right-hand batters.

Hosein is currently the leading wicket-taker with 9 victims while Motie, 15th on the list, comes in with 7 but could easily surpass his spin-twin.

The pair, along with pacer Obed McCoy who played his first game of the tournament against the Afghans and grabbed 3 wickets, Alzarri Joseph who also has 9 wickets to his name, should continue their form against the English.

Batting seems to be no issue for the Windies as Nicholas Pooran missed a record hundred against the Afghans by 2 runs, after putting on a power-hitting spectacle on Monday and will be looking to continue his form at the Darren Sammy Stadium.

The left-hander is the West Indies’ leading-run scorer with a 164 runs, second overall behind Afghanistan opener Ramanullah Gurbaz (167), but his early inclusion is a result in their top-order combination looking suspect with Brandon King struggling.

Johnson Charles has been in belligerent form and will need to play similar knocks tonight, along with Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Andre Russell primarily; all of whom have been in good striking form.

England will fancy their chances against the young West Indies team, especially with the likes of skipper Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Mooen Ali, Harry Brooks and all-rounder Liam Livingstone doing the majority of the batting-load.

The bowling attack will also be the most experienced and decorated compared to that of the other teams the Windies faced during the Group C stages.

With pacers Chris Jordan, a returning Jofra Archer, Reece Topley and Sam Curran forming a 4-headed monster, England will be keen on keeping the likes of Pooran and company at bay.

While the spin duo of Ali and leggyAdil Rashid will also look to match the likely feats from the Windies team of Hosein and Motie.

With just three games apiece for teams in the Super 8 stages, winning the opening match of these crucial stages will be key for both sides tonight, with action bowling off in St. Lucia from 20:30h.