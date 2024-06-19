Natural Resources Min. enhances safety measures following recent mining accidents

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR) and the Guyana & Mines Commission (GGMC) on Tuesday said that safety measures have been enhanced to ensure the reduction of mining accidents and fatalities.

In a statement, the MoNR said the Government of Guyana (GoG) and the GGMC holds safety and well the being of all citizens in the highest regard, and bemoans the frequency of these mining incidents, that continue to be of major concern.

The statement highlighted that in miners’ quest for financial gain and economic development, the importance of adequate safety measures should not, and must not be overshadowed and trivialized by the desire to earn and achieve financial gain.

“As a collective, we must remain cognizant that the lives of our loved ones are precious and irreplaceable,” the Ministry mentioned on its Facebook page.

The ministry said that several guidelines with respect to safe mining practices were developed and introduced via a collaborated effort between the GGMC and the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA).

The ministry said that the guidelines must be followed in keeping with Occupational Health and Safety standards.

Nevertheless, given the recent rainfall, that contributed to hazardous conditions, which resulted several mining areas being overly saturated, and therein unstable, the Natural Resources Ministry said, “This underscores the critical importance of stringent safety measures, and the requirement for more restraint and precaution to be exercised to avoid accidents.”

Moreover, the Ministry said that GGMC remains committed to working with miners and providing guidance to improve safe mining practices, a collaborative approach must be continued by all stakeholders, to sensitize and educate miners of the need for safe mining practices.

The Ministry urges all miners and mining operations to enhance vigilance by continuously monitoring mining pit faces and slopes, and remain alert to changing conditions. Heavy rainfall can quickly alter the stability of mining slopes and faces.

Miners must strictly adhere to all safety protocols and guidelines established by the GGMC and ensure that all safety equipment is in proper working order and that all personnel are trained in its use.

They must also maintain open lines of communication with GGMC officers and other relevant authorities and report any unsafe conditions immediately and follow directives promptly to mitigate risks.

Additionally, mining operators and miners are urged to regularly conduct thorough assessments of mining sites, especially after heavy rains to identify and address potential hazards such as landslides, flooding, and erosion.

The Ministry and GGMC urged that there be emergency preparedness and that miners ensure that emergency response plans are in place and that all workers are familiar with evacuation routes and procedures.

To this end, the Ministry stated, “While the focus is on mitigating risks during the ongoing rainy season, it is imperative that these safety practices be reinforced and maintained year-round , to prevent accidents and guard against the loss of lives.”