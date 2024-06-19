Government of Guyana pumps $7M into AP Invitational

– International Athletics Championships set for Saturday as Pompey gives Gov’t gold medal for support

Kaieteur Sports – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, has announced its support for the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) by investing $7 million into the track and field event scheduled for Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre.

It is the largest investment by the Government of Guyana in the event since its inception in 2016.

This year’s AP Invitational is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, providing several athletes from around the world a final opportunity for direct qualification to the Paris Olympic Games, with the cut-off date for qualification set for June 30.

Minister Charles Ramson Jr stated that the Aliann Pompey Invitational aligns perfectly with President Irfaan Ali’s vision to position Guyana as a hub for marquee sporting events, thereby enhancing the country’s sports tourism s

ector.

His remarks followed a meeting yesterday between the Ministry, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and event organiser Aliann Pompey.

Minister Ramson also highlighted that this investment, the largest since the event’s inception in 2016, underscores the Government of Guyana’s commitment to supporting the AP Invitational.

The focus he said, is on sustaining and developing Guyana’s only international track and field championship.

Apart from the millions invested, the National Sports Commission will assist in other logistical areas of the championship.

Meanwhile, Pompey, after thanking Minister Ramson and the Government of Guyana, stated “The overarching theme for this year’s edition of the competition is legacy…we see that played out in different areas.”

“The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has committed in a big way to the success of the meet, not just this year, but several to come. The Honourable Minister has expressed the importance on building on the foundation year by year, and knows that it means commitment over a period of time,” Pompey said.

She added, the Ministry’s input “is significant to the longevity of the competition and to the sport. All this trickles down to our athletes and we’ll continue to see significant development. We thank him for his support.”

Meanwhile, a press conference is scheduled for Friday in the boardroom of the Ministry of Sport’s headquarters on Main Street, Georgetown, where further details will be provided.