Four contractors bid to construct Phillipai Secondary

Jun 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Four contractors have submitted bids to construct the Phillipai Secondary School in Region Seven.

At the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the contractors are Sheriff Construction Inc. – $210,692,169; Akbar Architecture Construction Engineering Services – $243,842,340; Prored Resources – $275,230,000; and Fizal Ali Contracting – $282,911,906.

It was disclosed that the project is estimated to cost $273,322,980.

Kaieteur News understands that when completed the new secondary school building will allow for the closure of the primary top school present in the village. Phillipai Secondary is one of several secondary schools the Ministry of Education intends to build in the hinterland.

Meanwhile, another secondary school will be erected in Jawalla village, Region Seven. It was reported that the NPTAB has awarded a $231,959,143 contract to Sheriff Construction for that project.

It was reported that this year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that the Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.

