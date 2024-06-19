ExxonM’s contractor in Guyana responsible for oil spill in Singapore

Kaeiteur News – A Netherlands based company hired by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) has been found responsible the 400-tonne oil spill in Singapore.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore in a June 16, 2024 statement seen by this newspaper explained that the dredger, VOX MAXIMA, owned by Van Oord, reported a sudden loss in engine and steering control before its collision with a Singapore-flagged bunker vessel, MARINE HONOUR on 14 June 2024.

The Dutch company, Van Oord is a maritime contracting firm that specializes in dredging, land reclamation and constructing man made islands.

Authorities in Singapore reported that the collision caused a rupture of one of the MARINE HONOUR’s oil cargo tanks, the release of low-sulphur fuel oil into the sea. MPA’s oil spill response contractor was also activated, mobilising an oil skimmer to reduce the impact of the spill. Booms were also laid around the vessels thereafter as added precaution in case of further leaks from the vessel. Due to the tidal currents however, the oil spill landed along the southern shorelines including Sentosa, Labrador Nature Reserve, Southern Islands, Marina South Pier, and East Coast Park.

MPA in a subsequent update published on June 17, 2024 said the next phase of the clean-up operations commenced with the additional deployment of various booms and oil recovery systems. Some 1500 metres of booms have been deployed, and an additional 1600 metres will be deployed over the next few days in designated sites to support the containment of accumulated oil to facilitate the clean-up operation off the beaches and shorelines.

Meanwhile, Van Oord in a statement on June 14, 2024 noted that the company is cooperating with the investigations by authorities. It said, “Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have informed us that both vessels are currently anchored safely, are in stable condition, with some damage above the waterline…clean-up operations for the oil spill resulting from the collision are ongoing. We are cooperating with the investigations by the authorities. As long as investigations are ongoing, we can’t provide any further substantive information in the interests of the investigations.”

Van Oord was contracted by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited in August 2022 to provide project management, engineering, and installation of approximately 190 kilometres of natural gas pipeline, offshore Guyana.

The pipeline runs from the Liza field in Guyana’s offshore Stabroek Oil and Gas Block to an onshore natural gas fired powerplant west of the Demerara River, along the coast of Guyana.

Van Oord reported that its scope consists of the shore approach, utilising Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) methodology, and installation of 75 kilometres of pipeline nearshore.

Van Oord’s shallow water pipelay barge, Stingray has been deployed for the operations.

Furthermore, in April this year, Kaieteur News reported that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the use of a fuel bunkering vessel that will be moored in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EZZ) to support a 20-fleet of vessels to be used for the offshore aspects of the pipeline laying component for the Gas-to-Energy Project.

In explaining its rationale for the need for a vessel to store fuel offshore to support its operation, it was noted that the parties use two types of vessels for such operations—stationary—which remain offshore, and sailing vessels.

Van Oord is expected to operate a fleet of up to 20 vessels and barges including: shallow water pipelay vessels; pipe supply vessels; anchor handlers; crane barges; survey vessels; supply vessel (other than pipes); crew transport vessels; accommodation vessel and specialized vessels for lowering of the pipeline below the seabed.

The company, in its project summary said, “offshore bunkering can pose a pollution risk to the marine environment in the unlikely event that a spill should occur.” It was adamant however, “based on thorough management and mitigation measures, supported by the inductions and training of crew with close monitoring during operations, Van Oord will strive to maintain preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of a spill occurring during bunkering offshore.”