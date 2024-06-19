Dominic Tyrell claims Deadlift bronze; place 6th overall on debut

World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships…



Kaieteur Sports – A fantastic performance by France based Guyanese strongman, Dominic Tyrell saw him claiming the bronze medal in the deadlift whilst placing sixth overall in the 83kg category at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships which is being held in Druskininkai Lithuania.

Moving up in weight and coming up against seasoned campaigners in the senior category having graduated from the junior ranks, Tyrell did not allow that to get in the way and turned in a fabulous performance to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying high on the international stage.

Contesting the first of two flights of lifters, and against 25 other lifters overall, Tyrell’s deadlift of 342.5kg was good enough to land him the bronze medal which complimented the silver he won as a junior last year in Malta.

Such was the performance of Tyrell that he was the top lifter in his flight. He achieved a best Squat of 265.0kg (10th overall) and a Benchpress of 167.5kg (13th overall) for an overall Total of 775.0kg which landed him sixth overall in the world in a field of 25 athletes from the USA, Great Britain, France, Hungry, Canada, Italy, Peru, Denmark, Japan, Czechia, China, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Singapore, Qatar, Lebanon, Brazil, Malta, Cyprus and Kuwait.

The top spot overall went to Kengamu Jurins of Great Britain with a Total of 845.0kg. Second was Orhii Russel (843.5kg) of the USA with Asein Enahoro of Hungry, claiming the third place with a Total of 807.5kg.

Enahoro won the deadlift with his first attempt of 367.5kg while Jurins was second with 350.0kg, ahead of Tyrell who ended third.

Tyrell commented on his performance, “Just overall very, very happy with my performance. I executed on the highest level and the biggest competition of my life, and all the hard work paid off.”

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. extended congratulations to Tyrell on his sterling performance noting that he was pleased to see him continuing in a positive vein from the junior ranks.

Minister Ramson assured Tyrell of the Government’s commitment to the continued development of athletes and sports across the board, pointing that Powerlifting has been doing Guyana proud as it has also raked in three World Championships in 2023.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle also expressed delight at Tyrell’s performance stating that he is very talented and disciplined so it was no surprise that he has continued to shine on the international scene for Guyana.

Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) President, on behalf of the powerlifting fraternity, also congratulated Tyrell for a splendid display, noting that his discipline, commitment and understanding of the sport will see him doing even better in the ensuing years.

“Tyrell is a very talented and hard working athlete who is setting a very high standard. As a nation we are privileged to have him at this juncture along with Carlos Petterson-Griffith who is ranked third in the world right now, and Romeo Hunter who will be competing as a sub-junior for the last time at Junior Worlds this year.This is fantastic for us a nation and we are very proud of them all.

This Federation will continue to work to even more enhance the sport, as we are aware there’s lots more to be done to really give us that chance of being even better. The areas of coaches and referees’ development will be priorities this year.”

The GAPLF is extending appreciation to the Government of Guyana, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association for their continued support to the sport.