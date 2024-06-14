Safaraz and Johnson in UK for CGF GAPS Global Training Camp

Kaieteur Sports – National Para Table Tennis Champion Gibran Safaraz and Coach Linden Johnson have arrived in Birmingham, United Kingdom, for the 2024 Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) GAPS Global Training Camp, which runs from June 8-18.

Representing Guyana, Safaraz and Johnson are among participants from twenty-one countries across the Commonwealth attending the event. The camp focuses on Para Table Tennis and Powerlifting, bringing together 80 athletes and coaches as they make preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Paralympic Qualification, scheduled for June 22-28 in the Czech Republic.

GAPS, aims to provide emerging athletes and coaches from Commonwealth regions with additional skills, knowledge, and resources. The initiative is driven by a commitment to advancing education and supporting the development of inclusive sport pathways that foster positive social change in sports and communities.

During the camp, participants will engage in a series of personalized workshops and sessions designed to explore the role of sport and athletes in social change. They will also receive training in essential skills to become compassionate, responsible, and effective agents of social change.

The event is a sport-for-development and peace programme that promotes inclusive sport pathways throughout the Commonwealth. Created by the Commonwealth Games Federation in collaboration with Griffith University, GAPS has grown into a collaborative effort with various partners, enhancing its impact and reach.