GUYOIL in partnership with Republic Bank Guyana introduces cashless transactions for fuel purchase

Jun 14, 2024 News

GUYOIL’s General Manager, Molly Hassan and Republic Bank Guyana Ltd.’s Marketing & Communications Manager, Jonelle Dummett

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL) on Thursday launched cashless transactions for petroleum products at several of its service stations across Georgetown. The oil company’s introduction of this payment option represents a landmark moment in its ongoing modernization efforts. Customers will now be able to use their personal bank cards to purchase fuel.

The initiative is a partnership with Republic Bank Guyana Ltd., whose point-of-sale (POS) service will facilitate the transactions; however, its aim is to provide the option of cashless payment to all customers regardless of their chosen banking institution. As such, any credit or debit Mastercard or VISA card is eligible for use at GUYOIL’s Providence, Sheriff and Regent Street locations to purchase all fuel products, including gasoline, diesel, and kerosene.

This development comes almost a year after GUYOIL introduced Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) as a payment option in 2023 at all of their service stations.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, GUYOIL’s General Manager Molly Hassan emphasized both the convenience the initiative provides for customers and the precedent it sets in the industry. “Today’s launch affords GUYOIL’s customers to pay for fuel at the convenience of sitting in their vehicles by just swiping their VISA or Mastercard using the portable handheld system provided by our pump attendants. This advancement marks a significant step in modernizing payment systems in the fuel industry raising the bar on service standards,” Hassan said.

Additionally, Republic Bank Guyana Ltd.’s Marketing & Communications Manager Jonelle Dummett, affirmed the bank’s commitment to its customers and the partnership.  “This strategic move aims to provide our customers with greater convenience and they can now purchase fuel using their Republic VISA OneCard or any other VISA card whether local or international with ease and security,” she said.

