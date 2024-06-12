Royals Crush Raiders 101-49, to remain unbeaten, Jets blast winless Kings, 92-42

LABA Senior Club Championship

Kaieteur Sport – The Victory Valley Royals continued their unblemished run with their third win, a 101-49 mauling of Retrieve Raiders as home side Amelia’s Ward Jets zoomed over Central Mackenzie Kings, 92-42, when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Senior basketball championship continued Saturday night at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court.

In a total team effort, the Royals triumphed against the Raiders who never posed any real challenge, as they maintained leaded throughout the encounter and accelerated with a 30-13 third quarter run before easing home winners, 101-49.

The Royals charge included Harold Adams’ being the main architect with 24 game high points, Yannick Tappin chipped in with 18, Orlan Glasgow 15 and Keifer Tappin contributed nine points. For the Raiders Shemar Savoury netted 13 points and Neil Marks Jr. scored seven.

Amelia’s Ward Jets then humbled Central Mackenzie Kings, 92-42 after holding a comfortable, 40-25, lead at lemon time.

In a brilliant display of team basketball the Jets never relinquished their dominant play as they completed a very impressive victory

In that winning run, Dennis Niles and Quincy Easton were on target, each netting a game high 25 points, while Joel Webster got 10.

Leon Benjamin had a team high 14 points and Jason Watson and Stephen George both scoring eight points.

Tonight (Wednesday) there will be one game between Block 22 Flames and Retrieve Retrieve Raiders which bounces off at 6.30pm.

At stake in this tournament is $100,000 with the losers collecting $75,000 and third place $50,000 while for placing fourth $25,000.

Recently Nigel Hinds, the former President of the Guyana Basketball Federation, handed over $200,000 to assist in the promotion of this the second tournament for the year by the LABA.