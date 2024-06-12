More training for judicial officers to better handle complex court cases – AG Nandlall

Kaieteur News – Comprehensive training sessions, along with ongoing educational initiatives, will be conducted to provide judges and legal officers in Guyana with the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate emerging complexities within the courtroom, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, S.C. said on Tuesday.

The Attorney General was at the time speaking on his weekly ‘Issues in the News’ programme.

Nandlall highlighted the evolving challenges confronting Guyana, citing the emergence of new legal domains in the oil and gas sector in addition to other burgeoning sectors.

The AG also pointed out that many of these developments present Guyana with “new and thorny issues,” that the country’s courts haven’t dealt with before.

As a result, he said that cybercrime, artificial intelligence, e-transactions, personal data, and privacy laws are all being introduced.

Accordingly, the AG noted that judges and other judicial officers have to be trained to effectively implement the laws.

For instance, the AG explained in reference to e-transactions, “You can be in New York and I am in Guyana, and you sign and I sign at the same time on a computer screen and we have a witness and we both sign and that is legal… now if there is a breach and the issue comes up, which country has jurisdiction over this contract… This is a very simple example that is a new legal issue that we have to determine.”

Nandlall stressed therefore on the need for continuous education/ training for members of the judiciary, “We have to start to train judges and have continuous education as part of the functional responsibilities of judicial officers and police officers and legal officers in every other area in the society.”

Similarly, the Attorney General noted the new laws being implemented affect the police who are required to enforce them.

“From the time, President Ali signs the law and it comes into force, [the policeman] has to enforce it…[but] poor guy hasn’t even read the law, he doesn’t even know what the law says but he’s expected to enforce it,” the AG said.

Meanwhile, the AG also spoke about the new e-ticketing system for traffic offences where individuals will be charged by a ticket generated through a camera. He said the police will be trained to implement this.