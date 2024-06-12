More Governmental support needed for Anti-Doping Programmes in the Region

(St. George, Grenada) Chairman of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization, Patrick Werleman is calling for more governmental support for Clean Sport programmes in the region. With the focus now on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Werleman is hoping for increased financial and technical support for various programmes.

“The integrity of sport is paramount. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard it. The journey towards Clean Sport is a challenging one, requiring unwavering commitment from Member Countries and their respective governments. It is essential that the necessary resources and support be provided to the National Anti-Doping Organizations, the Member Country Representatives and their anti-doping programmes.”

“Our athletes are the pride of the Caribbean. As they prepare to showcase their talents on the world stage, particularly with the Paris Olympics just a few weeks away, the eyes of the world will be upon them. They represent not only themselves but the hopes and dreams of our entire region. It is our duty to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and tools to make the right choices, embracing the values of fair play and integrity,” Werleman added.

Werleman was speaking during the opening ceremony of the Caribbean RADO Annual General Meeting held in Grenada over the weekend (June 9). This year’s AGM was preceded by a Member Country Capacity Building Workshop which focused on mechanisms for effective and intelligent testing programmes in countries as well as strategic planning to enhance operations in individual Members Countries, and by extension the Caribbean RADO.

Francisco León Cannock, Director of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Latin America and Caribbean Office reiterated WADA’s aim of strengthening their support for the Americas region.

“We have a renewed strategy for the region and a larger team. Our regional office now has five committed full-time staff supporting and collaborating closely with the RADOs, governments, NADOs [National Anti-Doping Organizations], NOCs {National Olympic Committees] and athletes of the Americas… Relations with the Caribbean governments are very important to WADA, and we are working to make them stronger. WADA has now held three inter-governmental forums with Sports Ministers from the region. The goal of these forums is to foster collaboration within the Caribbean, a region of the world with great sporting success,” Leon Cannock said.

Desiree Stephen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, highlighted Grenada’s commitment to sport and anti-doping.

“Just recently, we hosted the 2024 CARIFTA Games, the world’s largest premier junior athletics meet, which included WADA’s first athlete engagement activity in the Caribbean, for which we are extremely grateful. This successful exercise of Clean Sport was done in conjunction with the Caribbean RADO and the Grenada NADO. It is safe to say Grenada is a proud sporting nation. Asguardians of sporting integrity, it is our collective responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all athletes. Through the Ministry’s collaborative efforts with organizations like Grenada NADO and Caribbean RADO, we reaffirm our commitment to combatting doping in sports and preserving the purity of athletic endeavors,” said Stephen.

Meanwhile, Bernard Wilson, President of the Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) acknowledged the importance of anti-doping, identifying the area as one of the pillars of sport.

“What you do [in anti-doping] is very significant and very important to the Olympic movement, to sport in this region, and every other region. We understand the attraction involved in cheating. The stakes are high. The higher the stakes – the more likely it is that people will cheat. I appreciate what you do, 100 percent! I know we of the Grenada Olympic Committee appreciate what you do. The Government of Grenada appreciates what you do; and we don’t only appreciate, we put our monies behind it.”

In thanking the Ministry of Sports and GOC for their support, Dr. Sonia Johnson, Chair of the Grenada NADO outlined the importance of this AGM.

“We gather to celebrate achievements, address ongoing challenges and set new goals in our relentless pursuit of clean and fair sport. Over the past years, our collective efforts have made significant strides in combatting doping in sport through educational awareness and testing.

We are not just here for our annual AGM but to forge ahead with our methods and principles guided by the [World Anti-Doping] Code, so that sport in the Caribbean will be based on integrity and fair competition.”

During the visit, the Caribbean RADO Secretariat also conducted a Clean Sport Education Workshop with representatives from several sporting federations at the GOC headquarters.

Barbados will host the 2025 AGM. The Caribbean RADO will also celebrate its 20th Anniversary next year.